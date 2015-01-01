पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कयास खत्म:विजय कुमार सिन्हा होंगे बिहार विधानसभा के नए अध्यक्ष, लखीसराय से हैं भाजपा विधायक

पटना38 मिनट पहले
विजय कुमार सिन्हा पार्टी में एक मजबूत सवर्ण चेहरा के तौर पर जाने जाते रहे हैं (फाइल फोटो)।
  • पिछली सरकार में श्रम संसाधन मंत्री के तौर पर काम कर चुके हैं
  • पहले नंदकिशोर यादव को बनाए जाने की थी चर्चा

विधानसभा अध्यक्ष को लेकर चल रही चर्चाओं का दौर अब खत्म हो चुका है, और ये साफ हो गया है कि विजय कुमार सिन्हा बिहार विधानसभा के नए अध्यक्ष होंगे। वह इससे पहले पिछली सरकार में श्रम संसाधन मंत्री के तौर पर काम कर चुके हैं। लखीसराय से विधायक विजय कुमार सिन्हा पार्टी में एक मजबूत सवर्ण चेहरा के तौर पर जाने जाते रहे हैं।

जातिगत समीकरण को साधने की है कोशिश

पिछड़ा और अति पिछड़ा समाज से दो डिप्टी सीएम बना चुकी भाजपा के अंदर सवर्णों की नाराजगी सामने आने लगी थी। सवर्ण समाज से आने वाले नेताओं की भी गोलबंदी शुरू हो गयी थी लिहाजा, एक बार फिर से पिछड़ा समाज से आने वाले किसी व्यक्ति को विधानसभा अध्यक्ष बनाकर भाजपा सवर्णों को नाराज करने का कोई खतरा नहीं उठाना चाहती थी। यही वजह है कि विजय कुमार सिन्हा को भाजपा ने अपनी तरफ से विधानसभा अध्यक्ष बनाने का फैसला किया है। इससे पहले विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के तौर पर नंदकिशोर यादव को जगह दिए जाने के बाद की जा रही थी। हालांकि इसको लेकर शुरू से ही संदेह था क्योंकि जातिगत समीकरणों के लिहाज से नंदकिशोर यादव का विधानसभा अध्यक्ष बनना, बिहार में भाजपा द्वारा सवर्णों को खारिज किए जाने जैसा होता, लिहाजा पार्टी ने किसी तरह के विवाद से बचने के लिए विजय कुमार सिन्हा को नए विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के तौर पर अपना उम्मीदवार चुन लिया है।

नंदकिशोर यादव नहीं बनना चाहते थे विधानसभा अध्यक्ष

कहा यह जा रहा है, नंदकिशोर यादव जो पूर्व में नीतीश मंत्रिमंडल में पथ निर्माण मंत्री के तौर पर काम कर चुके हैं। उन्हें पार्टी का वरिष्ठ नेता होने की वजह से विधानसभा अध्यक्ष की जिम्मेवारी दी जानी थी, लेकिन उन्होंने इसको लेकर के बहुत ज्यादा दिलचस्पी नहीं दिखाई। नंदकिशोर यादव फिर से विभाग संभालना चाहते हैं। हालांकि अब ऐसा लगता नहीं है कि पार्टी उन्हें फिर से विभाग देगी।

बिहार भाजपा की पहली पंक्ति हुई साइडलाइन

विजय कुमार सिन्हा के बिहार नए विधानसभा अध्यक्ष बनाए जाने से एक बात पूरी तरह साफ हो गई है बिहार भाजपा ने अब तक पहली पंक्ति में रहे भाजपा नेताओं को अब मार्गदर्शक मंडल में जगह दे दी है। इसमें सबसे पहला नाम है प्रेम कुमार का है। गया शहर से लगातार विधायक रहे प्रेम कुमार पिछले मंत्रिमंडल में मंत्री के तौर पर काम कर चुके हैं, लेकिन इस बार उन्हें मंत्री नहीं बनाया गया। सुशील कुमार मोदी जो पिछली सरकार में वित्त मंत्री और उपमुख्यमंत्री थे, उन्हें भी इस बार भाजपा ने मंत्री पद नहीं दिया है। और अब नंदकिशोर यादव को विधानसभा अध्यक्ष नहीं बनाए जाने के बाद उनका भी बिहार की सक्रिय राजनीति से अलग होना लगभग तय है।

