पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Polling Parties Will Leave From Block Dispatch Center To Stop Gathring Due To Covid 19 Precaution

चुनाव में कोरोना के साइड इफेक्ट:जिला मुख्यालय से नहीं, अब प्रखंड डिस्पैच सेंटर से रवाना होंगी पोलिंग पार्टियां

पटना19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पोलिंग डिस्पैच सेंटर।
  • बिहार के सभी विधानसभा में बनाया गया एक-एक पोलिंग डिस्पैच सेंटर
  • 94 डिस्पैच सेंटर पर रहेंगे सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम

चुनाव में कोरोना का बड़ा साइड इफेक्ट देखने को मिला है। व्यवस्था पहले की अपेक्षा काफी बदल गई है। अब जिला मुख्यालय से नहीं, बल्कि प्रखंड से पोलिंग पार्टियों को रवाना किया जाएगा। प्रथम चरण की तरह दूसरे चरण के मतदान में भी व्यवस्था बनाई जा रही है। इसके लिए बिहार में कुल 94 डिस्पैच सेंटर तैयार किए गए हैं, जहां ईवीएम को कड़ी सुरक्षा में जांच के बाद सीधा बूथ के लिए रवाना किया जाएगा।

कहां-कितने पोलिंग डिस्पैच सेंटर
पटना में 9, नालंदा में 7, भागलपुर में 5, खगड़िया में 4, बेगूसराय में 7, समस्तीपुर में 5, वैशाली में 4, सारण में 10, सिवान में 8, गोपालगंज में 6, मुजफ्फरपुर में 5, दरभंगा में 5, मधुबनी में 4, सीतामढ़ी में 3, शिवहर में एक, पूर्वी चंपारण में 6, पश्चिमी चंपारण में प्रखंड स्तर पर 94 डिस्पैच सेंटर बनाए गए हैं। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारियों की नगरानी में पोलिंग डिस्पैच सेंटर को सुरक्षा की तैयारी की जा रही है। विधानसभा वार पोलिंग पार्टी डिस्पैच सेंटर पर तैयारी अंतिम दौर में है।

पटना में 9 डिस्पैच सेंटर

  • बख्तियारपुर में कुल 410 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। बख्तियारपुर इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज को पोलिंग डिस्पैच सेंटर बनाया गया है, जो प्रखंड परिसर बख्तियारपुर में है। यहां से मतदान के बाद पोलिंग पार्टियां एन कॉलेज वापस आएंगी।
  • दीघा विधानसभा में कुल 711 मतदान केंद्र हैं। पटना कॉलेज को पोलिंग डिस्पैच सेंटर बनाया गया है।
  • गवर्नमेंट गर्ल हाईस्कूल बांकीपुर को पोलिंग डिस्पैच सेंटर बनाया गया है। बांकीपुर विधानसभा में कुल 589 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।
  • कुम्हरार विधानसभा में कुल 662 मतदान केंद्र हैं, गवर्नमेंट गर्लस हाई स्कूल बांकीपुर को पोलिंग डिस्पैच सेंटर बनाया गया है।
  • पटना साहिब विधानसभा में कुल 542 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं, राजकीय पॉलिटेक्निक गुलजारबाग को पोलिंग डिस्पैच सेंटर बनाया गया है।
  • फतुहा विधानसभा में कुल 405 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं, राजकीय पॉलिटेक्निक गुलजारबाग को पोलिंग डिस्पैच सेंटर बनाया गया है।
  • दानापुर विधानसभा में कुल 515 मतदान केंद्र हैं, यहां बीएस कॉलेज दानापुर को पोलिंग पार्टी डिस्पैच सेंटर बनाया गया है।
  • मनेर विधानसभा में कुल 471 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं, यहां बीएस कॉलेज दानापुर को पोलिंग डिस्पैच सेंटर बनाया गया है।
  • फुलवारीशरीफ विधानसभा में कुल 525 मतदान केंद्र हैं, यहां प्लस टू लेवल हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूल फुलवारी शरीफ को पोलिंग डिस्पैच सेंटर बनाया गया है।

हर विधानसभा में पोलिंग डिस्पैच सेंटर होने से कम होगी भीड़
प्रखंड स्तर पर हर विधानसभा में एक-एक पोलिंग डिस्पैच सेंटर बनाने का उद्देश्य कोविड से बचाव को लेकर है। इसमें सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ कोरोना की हर गाइडलाइन को पूरा करने के लिए काम आसान हो जाएगा। कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करने के लिए इस बार जो व्यवस्था बनाई जा रही है, उसके मुताबिक जिला मुख्यालय वाली भीड़ को अब डायवर्ट कर दिया गया है। हर विधानसभा में पोलिंग डिस्पैच सेंटर बनाए जाने से भीड़ को इकट्‌ठा होने से कम किया जा सकेगा। हर सेंटर पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ सैनिटाइजेशन की विशेष व्यवस्था की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमोदी 2 दिन में 17 प्रोजेक्ट्स का उद्घाटन करेंगे, इससे पहले दिवंगत केशुभाई को श्रद्धांजलि दी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें