  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Bihar Assembly Election, Patna Coronavirus Update; Voters Violating Covid 19 Norms

कोरोना पर भारी पड़ी वोट की चोट:वोटर में नहीं दिखा संक्रमण का खौफ, मतदान कर्मियों ने दिखाई कोविड गाइडलाइन में लापरवाही

पटना25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना गाइडलाइन के बावजूद मतदान केंद्रो पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नहीं दिखी
  • कई बूथों पर कोविड गाइडलाइन को मतदाताओं ने नजरअंदाज कर दिया
  • कोरोना के निर्देशों को लेकर मतदानकर्मी भी गंभीर नहीं दिखे

प्रथम चरण के चुनाव में कोरोना गाइडलाइन हवा दिखी। प्रशिक्षित मतदान कर्मी बेपरवाह दिखे तो मतदाता भी संक्रमण को लेकर लापरवाह नजर आए। रोहतास और अरवल में आधा दर्जन से अधिक बूथों पर सुबह साढ़े सात बजे तक यही हाल रहा। नोखा विधानसभा के मतदान संख्या 247 पर मतदान कर्मियों ने न तो मास्क लगाया था और ना ही गलब्स का प्रयोग कर रहे थे। यहां मतदान कर्मियों की थर्मल स्कैनिंग भी नहीं की जा रही थी। काविड गाइडलाइन पूरी तरह से हवा हो गई थी। मतदाताओं के लिए बनाया गया गोले का भी कोई मतलब नहीं था। रोहतास और अवरल के अधिकतर बूथों का यही हाल था।

ईवीएम सही फिर भी देर से शुरू हुआ मतदान
ईवीएम पूरी तरह से ठीक थी। इसके बावजूद मतदान 10 से 15 मिनट की देरी से शुरू हुआ। मतदान कर्मी रमेश ने बताया कि कोई समस्या नहीं है, थोड़ी देरी हो गई है। नोखा विधानसभा के कैथी उच्च विद्यालय में मतदान का काम देरी से शुरु हुआ है। उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय सबारी मे्रं भी मतदान देरी से शुरू हुआ है। हालांकि नोखा विधानसभा के इन मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाताओं की संख्या साढ़े सात बजे तक कम थी, जो आए थे उनका मतदान कार्य भी देरी से शुरु हुआ।

कोरोना को लेकर गंभीर नहीं दिखे कर्मी
कोरोना काल में चुनाव में सबसे बड़ी चुनौती कोरोना गाइडलाइन को लेकर थी लेकिन इसमें बड़ी लापरवाही देखने को मिली है। राजकीय मध्य विद्यालय कैथी में मतदान कर्मियों ने मुंह पर ना तो मास्क लगाया था और न ही फेस शील्ड था। हाथ में गल्बस भी नहीं था। पुलिस कर्मियों की संख्या भी कम रही जिससे कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन नहीं हुआ। मतदान कर्मी खुद लापरवाह दिखे इस कारण से मतदाताओं पर भी कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर कोई गंभीरता नहीं दिख रही थी। उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय सबारी में भी कोरोना को लेकर ऐसी ही लापवरवाही दिखी है। मतदान कर्मियों में कोरेना को लेकर कोई जागरुकता नहीं दिख रही थी।

मतदान केंद्र पर कौन पालन कराएगा कोविड गाइडलाइन
मतदान केंद्र पर जब कर्मी ही बेपरवाह हैं तो कोविड गाइडलाइन का पालन कौन कराए। मतदान शुरु हुए आधा घंटे से अधिक समय होने के बाद भी कोविड को लेकर कोई रोक टोक नहीं थी। कई मतदाता बिना मास्क के आए लेकिन उन्हें मास्क नहीं दिया गया और ना ही टोका गया। बुखार की भी जांच नहीं हो रही थीर ऐसे में कोरोना के मरीज भी मतदान केंद्र के अंदर पहुंच सकते थे। कोरोना को लेकर यह लापरवाही भारी पड़ सकती है।

