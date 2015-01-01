पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव परिणाम:रुझान आने के साथ ही जश्न मनाने लगे समर्थक, किसी को मिली जीत तो कुछ ही देर में किसी को मिली हार

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: कृष्णा बल्लभ नारायण
जीत के बाद समर्थकों ने अपने प्रत्याशियों को फूल-माला पहनाकर किया स्वागत।
  • भागलपुर विधानसभा सीट से कांग्रेस के अजित शर्मा ने बाजी मारी
  • नाथनगर से राजद के असरफ सिद्दीकी ने जदयू के लक्ष्मीकांत मंडल को हराया

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव का परिणाम सामने आने के बाद कहीं खुशी तो कहीं गम का माहौल दिख रहा है। रुझान आने के साथ ही समर्थकों ने जश्न मनाना शुरू कर दिया। कई बार काफी कम अंतर रहने की वजह से दूसरे खेमे में भी कुछ देर के लिए खुशी की लहर दिखी, लेकिन ज्यादा देर तक मुस्कुराहट रह नहीं सकी। भागलपुर विधानसभा सीट से कांग्रेस के अजित शर्मा ने बाजी मारी। उन्होंने भाजपा के रोहित पाण्डे को चुनावी मैदान में पटखनी दे दी।

भागलपुर जिले में किसने- किसको हराया

  • कहलगांव विधानसभा सीट से भाजपा के पवन यादव ने कांग्रेस के शुभानंद यादव को हराया
  • पीरपैंती में भाजपा के ललन पासवान ने राजद के राम विलास पासवान को हराया।
  • सुल्तानगंज में जदयू के ललित नारायण मंडल ने कांग्रेस के ललन दव को मात दी।
  • नाथनगर से राजद के असरफ सिद्दीकी ने जदयू के लक्ष्मीकांत मंडल को हराया।
  • गोपालपुर में जदयू के गोपाल मंडल ने राजद के शैलेश कुमार
  • बिहपुर में भाजपा के इंजीनियर कुमार शैलेन्द्र ने राजद के बुलो मंडल को मात दी।

बेगूसराय में किसको मिली जीत

  • बेगूसराय से भाजपा प्रत्याशी कुंदन सिह ने अपने प्रतिद्वंदी कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अमिता भूषण को हराया।
  • मटिहानी से लोजपा के प्रत्याशी राजकुमार सिंह ने अपने प्रतिद्वंदी जदयू प्रत्याशी बोगो सिंह को पराजित किया।
  • तेघड़ा से सीपीआई प्रत्याशी रामरतन सिह ने अपने प्रतिद्वंदी लोजपा प्रत्याशी ललन कुंवर को हराया।
  • बछवाड़ा से सीपीआई प्रत्याशी अवधेश राय ने अपने प्रतिद्वंदी भाजपा प्रत्याशी सुरेन्द्र मेहता को हराया।
  • साहेबपुर कमाल से राजद प्रत्याशी ललन कुमार यादव ने अपने प्रत्याशी जदयू के अमर कुमार को हराया।
  • बखरी से सीपीआई के सूर्यकांत पासवान ने अपने प्रतिद्वन्दी भाजपा के राम शंकर पासवान को हराया।
  • चेरिया बरियारपुर से राजद के राजवंशी महतो ने जदयू की पूर्व विधायक कुमारी मंजू वर्मा को हराया।
