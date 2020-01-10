पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:24 सितंबर को रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह करेंगे बिहार के शिक्षकों और स्नातकों को संबोधित

पटना14 मिनट पहले
राजनाथ सिंह का कार्यक्रम विधान परिषद स्नातक और शिक्षक चुनाव को देखते हुए आयोजित किया जा रहा है।
  • वर्चुअल सभा का सीधा प्रसारण बिहार भाजपा के यू-ट्यूब और फेसबुक पेज के जरिए भी किया जाएगा

24 सितंबर को रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह दिन के 12 बजे से वर्चुअल माध्यमों के जरिए बिहार के शिक्षकों और स्नातकों को संबोधित करने वाले हैं। इस कार्यक्रम से ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों को जोड़ने के लिए पूरे प्रदेश में विडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के लिंक भेजे जा रहे हैं। इसके अलावा रक्षामंत्री की इस वर्चुअल सभा का सीधा प्रसारण बिहार भाजपा के यु-ट्यूब और फेसबुक पेज के जरिए भी किया जाएगा।

रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह खुद एक शिक्षक रह चुके हैं, इसके अलावा वह बिहार की जरूरतों से भी अच्छे से वाकिफ हैं। यह कार्यक्रम विधान परिषद स्नातक और शिक्षक चुनाव को देखते हुए आयोजित किया जा रहा है।

