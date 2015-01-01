पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

'खाकी' पर दाग:दिव्यांग पति के निकलते ही घर आ जाता था ASI बालेश्वर प्रसाद, आपत्तिजनक हालत में पकड़ाया, सस्पेंड

कटिहारएक घंटा पहले
बिहार पुलिस के ASI को लोगों ने आपत्तिजनक हालत में पकड़ा।(सांकेतिक इमेज)
  • जानकारी मिलने के बाद बालेश्वर प्रसाद को विभाग ने किया सस्पेंड।
  • दिव्यांग की बहन ने दारोगा के बारे में दी सूचना।

जिले के बरारी थाना इलाके में एक एएसआई बालेश्वर प्रसाद को लोगों ने आपत्तिजनक हालत में एक महिला के साथ पकड़ा है। लोगों के मुताबिक महिला का पति दिव्यांग है। उसके घर से निकलने के बाद एएसआई बालेश्वर प्रसाद अक्सर घर आता था। बालेश्वर प्रसाद की तैनाती बरारी थाने में है।

डिपार्टमेंट ने किया निलंबित
दिव्यांग की बहन ने घर के अंदर एएसआई बालेश्वर प्रसाद को देखा तो दंग रह गई। उसने इसकी जानकारी भाई को दी। इसके बाद स्थानीय लोगों ने दारोगा को पकड़ लिया। जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस महकमे में हड़कंप मच गया। एएसआई बालेश्वर प्रसाद को निलंबित कर दिया गया है।

