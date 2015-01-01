पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Bihar Aurangabad Crime News; Nine Month Old Baby Strangled To Death, Dead Body Thrown In Toilet Tank

9 महीने के बच्चे को मार डाला:दादा ने नवजात के नाम की संपत्ति तो चाचा-चाची ने गायब कर टंकी में फेंक जान ली

34 मिनट पहले
  • घटना जिले के माली थाना क्षेत्र के चरण गांव की है

औरंगाबाद में संपत्ति के लिए एक चाची ने 9 माह के मासूम का पहले गला दबाया फिर उसकी लाश को शौचालय की टंकी में फेंक दिया। इस मासूम का कसूर बस इतना था कि दादा ने संपत्ति इसकी मां के नाम कर दिया था। दिल दहला देने वाली यह घटना माली थाना क्षेत्र के चरण गांव की है, जहां दो भाइयों के बीच संपत्ति का विवाद चल रहा था। बुधवार देर रात दोनों भाइयों के बीच इसी बात को लेकर विवाद शुरू हो गया। इसी क्रम एक महिला ने मासूम को उसकी मां की गोद से छीनकर गला दबा दिया। इतना ही नहीं उसके शव को शौचालय की टंकी में फेंक दिया।

संपत्ति विवाद में ऐसी अनोखी वारदात देख गांव में हड़कंप मच गया। गुरुवार सुबह घटनास्थल पर भीड़ लग गई। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई। जांच-पड़ताल कर रही है।

