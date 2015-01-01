पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

औरंगाबाद:अपने मन से दूसरे को वोट करना पड़ा महंगा, दो पक्षों में जमकर चले लाठी-डंडे

औरंगाबाद36 मिनट पहले
औरंगाबाद में घटना के बाद घायल को स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पहुंचाते लोग।
  • महागठबंधन और निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में वोट डालने को लेकर हुआ विवाद
  • मारपीट में दोनों ओर 5 महिला समेत 11 लोग घायल, सभी का चल रहा है इलाज

औरंगाबाद में चुनावी रंजिश में दो पक्षों के बीच जमकर लाठी-डंडे चले हैं। घटना शनिवार की सुबह मदनपुर प्रखंड के सलैया थाना क्षेत्र के राजा बिगहा गांव की है, जहां दो पक्षों में हुई मारपीट में 11 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घायलों को मदनपुर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भर्ती कराया गया। इनमें से कुछ लोगों की स्थिति गंभीर है। मामले में एक पक्ष से दो महिला समेत पांच लोग घायल हैं तो वहीं दूसरे पक्ष से तीन महिला समेत पांच लोग घायल हैं।

दरअसल, गांव के एक ही जाति के लोग चुनाव के दौरान दो गुटों में बंटे थे। एक गुट के लोगों ने निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी को वोट किया तो दूसरे ने महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी को वोट डाला था। इस बात को लेकर बीते कुछ दिनों से दोनों पक्षों के बीच विवाद चल रहा था। विवाद बढ़ते-बढ़ते शुक्रवार की रात जोर पकड़ लिया। शुक्रवार की रात में एक पक्ष के कुछ लोगों ने दूसरे पक्ष के एक युवक के साथ हाथापाई की थी लेकिन उस समय गांव के कुछ लोगों ने मामले को शांत करा दिया। शनिवार की सुबह मामला खूनी रंग ले लिया और एक-दूसरे के बीच जमकर लाठी-डंडे चले।

दोनों ओर से 11 लोग घायल हो गए। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई। पुलिस लोगों से पूछताछ कर रही है। घायलों में पहले पक्ष में असरफी यादव, संजीत कुमार यादव, रूबी देवी, लालसा कुमारी, सत्येंद्र यादव और दूसरे पक्ष से युगेश यादव, नगीना देवी, सुमीना देवी, सुनीता देवी, नंदू यादव और महेश यादव शामिल हैं। सभी का इलाज चल रहा है।

