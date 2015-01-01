पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bihar Aurangabad Scorpio Car Road Accident News Update; Speeding Scorpio Hits Man In Aurangabad Area, Victim Died On Spot

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सड़क हादसा:औरंगाबाद में चाचा के साथ दुकान जा रहे भतीजे को स्कॉर्पियो ने कुचला, मासूम की मौके पर मौत

औरंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
औरंगाबाद में सड़क हादसे में एक मासूम की मौत के बाद आक्रोशित लोगों ने शव के साथ सड़क जाम किया।
  • गया में सरेवा मोड़ के पास ट्रक एक महिला को रौंदते हुए निकल गई
  • हादसे में महिला की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई है

औरंगाबाद में चाचा के साथ दुकान जा रहे एक मासूम को बेलगाम स्कॉर्पियो ने कुचल डाला। मौके पर ही 3 वर्षीय शिवम की मौत हो गई, जबकि गोकुल कुमार की हालत गंभीर है। घटना मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के कोयरी बिगहा इलाके की है, जहां, सुबह-सुबह शिवम अपने चाचा गोकुल कुमार के साथ दुकान जा रहा था।

रास्ते में एक अनियंत्रित स्कॉर्पियो ने टक्कर मार दी, जिससे दोनों बुरी तरह जख्मी हो गए। स्थानीय लोगों ने दोनों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया लेकिन वहां डॉक्टरों ने शिवम को मृत घोषित कर दिया। घटना से लोग आक्रोशित हो गए और सड़क को जाम कर दिया। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और काफी समझाने के बाद स्थानीय लोगों को शांत कराया। इधर, स्कॉर्पियो चालक फरार है, जिसकी तलाश जारी है।

इधर, गया से भी सड़क हादसे में एक महिला की दर्दनाक मौत की खबर आ रही है। घर से पति और बेटे के साथ बाइक से निकली एक महिला की ट्रक से भीषण टक्कर में मौत हो गई है। हादसे में महिला का सिर और धड़ अलग हो गया है जबकि पति और बेटे को मामूली चोट आई है। घटना गया के सरेवा मोड़ के पास हुई, जहां ट्रक बाइक सवार महिला को कुचलते हुए निकल गई। ट्रक चालक फरार है। हादसे से स्थानीय लोग आक्रोशित हो गए और सड़क को जाम कर दिया। फिलहाल दूसरी लेन से वाहनों का आना जाना हो रहा है। सूचना मिलते ही घटनास्थल पर पहुंची और लोगों को समझाया।

गुरारु प्रखंड के वर्मा गांव की रहने वाली कौशल्या देवी अपने पति अरुण चंद्रवंशी व बेटे के साथ घर से बाइक पर सवार होकर मायके के लिए सुबह 10 बजे निकली थी। रास्ते में जब वह सरेवा मोड़ स्टेट हाइवे 69 पहुंची तो वह पीछे से आ रहे ट्रक की चपेट में आ गयी और वह ट्रक के पिछले हिस्से के पास गिर गई। इससे ट्रक का पहिया महिला के सिर को कुचलते हुए निकल गई। महिला के पति व बेटा महिला के कुचले हुए सिर और शरीर को सीने से लगा कर कराह उठे। दोनों की कराह सुन आसपास के लोग भी सन्न रह गये।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें54 देशों में दूसरी लहर; सितंबर तक हर दिन 3 लाख केस थे और अब रोज 6 लाख से ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें