मौत:पटना के बैंककर्मी ने बेतिया में आग लगाकर की खुदकुशी, पहले शरीर पर डाला किरोसीन, फिर लगाई आग

बेतिया16 मिनट पहले
कमरे में आग लगने की जानकारी पड़ोसियों ने पुलिस को दी। (सांकेतिक इमेज)
  • अगले महीने दिसंबर में युवक की होनी वाली थी शादी
  • खुदकुशी की वजह का नहीं हुआ खुलासा, पूछताछ में जुटी है पुलिस

बेतिया के शिवपुरी मोहल्ले में एक बैंक कर्मी ने आग लगाकर सुसाइड कर लिया। इस घटना के बाद मोहल्ले में हड़कंप मच गया है। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई। पूरे मामले की जांच में जुटी हुई है। बताया जा रहा है कि किरोसीन का इस्तेमाल कर खुदकुशी की गई है। मृतक निश्चय कुमार भास्कर पटना के अनीसाबाद का रहनेवाला था। बेतिया स्टेट बैंक के एडीबी शाखा में पदस्थापित था।

लोगों की मदद से पुलिस ने बुझाई आग
मृतक के परिजनों को इसके बारे में जानकारी दे दी गई है। मृतक युवक की अगले महीने शादी भी होने वाली थी। पड़ोसियों के मुताबिक आग की लपटें कमरे से बाहर आने लगी थी। इसकी जानकारी लोगों ने स्थानीय काली बाग थाने को सूचना दी। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से आग को बुझाया, फिर शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेजा गया। मृतक युवक के बगल के कमरे में भी उसी के बैंक के दो सहयोगी रहते हैं। वे बुधवार की सुबह 10 बजे ऑफिस निकल गए। इसके बाद निश्चय कुमार ने सुसाइड किया।

