ट्रेन ड्राइवर ने इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लगा टाला बड़ा हादसा:पटना के पास बाढ़ में ट्रेन की चपेट में आया ऑटो, लोगों ने कूदकर बचाई अपनी जान

पटना2 घंटे पहले
हादसे के बाद ब्रह्मपुत्र मेल के इंजन में फंसा ऑटो।
  • राजपुरा मिल्की चक में NH 31 के पास हादसा
  • घटना के बाद आधे घंटे तक ट्रेनों की आवाजाही बंद रही

बाढ़ के राजपुरा मिल्की चक के पास ट्रेन ड्राइवर की सूझबूझ के कारण एक बड़ा हादसा टल गया। गुरुवार को वहां रेलवे ट्रैक पार कर रहा एक ऑटो ब्रह्मपुत्र मेल ट्रेन की चपेट में आ गया। ट्रेन के ड्राइवर ने इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लगाकर ट्रेन को रोका। हालांकि ब्रेक लगाते-लगाते ऑटो का कुछ हिस्सा ट्रेन के इंजन के नीचे आ गया। इसके पहले ही ऑटो चालक ऑटो से कूदकर फरार हो गया। ऑटो पर पांच अन्य लोग सवार थे, सभी ने कूदकर अपनी जान बचाई। घटना के बाद आधे घंटे तक ट्रेनों की आवाजाही बंद कर दी गई। मामले की जांच के लिए रेलवे की टीम पहुंची है। ट्रेन के इंजन को भी आंशिक क्षति आई है।

ट्रेन असम के डिब्रूगढ़ से दिल्ली जा रही ब्रह्मपुत्र मेल थी। इसे अभी स्पेशल ट्रेन के रूप में चलाया जा रहा है। ट्रेन की रफ्तार कम थी। जिस जगह पर हादसा हुआ, वहां कोई फाटक नहीं था। बख्तियारपुर के RPF इंस्पेक्टर के अनुसार ऑटो गलत तरीके से रेलवे लाइन पार कर रहा था। उसी दरम्यान अप लाइन पर ब्रह्मपुत्र मेल आ गई। ट्रेन के ड्राइवर ने सतर्कता बरती और इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लिया। इस कारण से किसी की जान नहीं गई। कुछ देर के बाद ट्रेन को वहां से रवाना कर दिया गया।

जहां पर यह हादसा हुआ वह NH 31 के आसपास है। हाल में ही इस तरह की घटना पटना-गया रेलखंड पर पोठही स्टेशन के पास हुई थी। डाउन लाइन पर हटिया-पटना एक्सप्रेस ने एक कार में टक्कर मार दी थी। उस जगह पर भी कोई रास्ता नहीं था, फिर भी गलत तरीके से कार से रेलवे ट्रैक पार किया जा रहा था। हालांकि उस हादसे में किसी की जान नहीं गई थी।

