दहशत:भागलपुर के अकबरनगर में अपराधियों का तांडव, दिनदहाड़े कारोबारी के बेटे की लूटपाट के दौरान गोली मारकर हत्या

भागलपुर40 मिनट पहले
भागलपुर में बेखौफ हुए अपराधी, दिनदहाड़े कारोबारी के बेटे को मारी गोली।
  • कृषि कारोबारी के बेटे को मारी गोली, अस्पताल पहुंचते ही मौत
  • गोली मारने से पहले ढाई लाख रुपये भी लूटे

भागलपुर के अकबरनगर थाना क्षेत्र के भवनाथपुर बगीचे के पास बेखौफ अपराधियों ने कृषि कारोबारी के बेटे शिवम सिंह को गोली मार दी है। अस्पताल ले जाने के दौरान शिवम की मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद इलाके में अफरातफरी मच गई।

वारदात की सूचना के बाद पुलिस की टीम घटनास्थल पर पहुंच चुकी है। लाश को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजे जाने की तैयारी की जा रही थी। पुलिस की टीम छानबीन और लोगों से पूछताछ कर रही है। घटना के बाद शिवम के परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है।

बताया जा रहा है कि अपराधियों ने गोली मारने से पहले शिवम ​​​​​​​से ढाई लाख रुपये भी लूट लिए। गोली लगते ही शिवम गिर गया। बुरी तरह से घायल शिवम को आनन फानन में लोग मायागंज अस्पताल ले गए लेकिन वहां इलाज से पहले ही उसकी मौत हो गई।

