  • Bihar Bhagalpur Election Voting 2020: FIR Against MLA And Congress Candidate Ajit Sharma

विधायक अजीत शर्मा पर प्राथमिकी:सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट विधायक जी के बारे में कुछ भी बोलने से डर रहे, कहा- हम खाने-कमाने वाले साधारण आदमी हैं

पटना13 मिनट पहले
कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी विधायक अजीत शर्मा पर प्राथमिकी।
  • भागलपुर के भीखनपुर मतदान केंद्र का निरीक्षण करने के दौरान हुआ था हंगामा
  • विधायक और कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अजीत शर्मा सहित पांच नामजद और अज्ञात पर की गई है प्राथमिकी

दूसरे चरण के मतदान में भागलपुर में तैनात सेक्टर दंडाधिकारी ने विधायक और कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अजीत शर्मा पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। मतदान कार्य में बाधा डालने का आरोप लगाते हुए उन्होंने इशाफचक थाने में कई नामजद और अज्ञात के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराया है। खास बात यह है कि उन्होंने थाने में लिखित शिकायत तो कर दी है, लेकिन काफी डरे हुए हैं। पूछने पर विधायक के बारे में कुछ भी बोलने से बचते रहे। कहा-हम खाने-कमाने वाले साधारण आदमी हैं। दैनिक भास्कर डिजिटल के पास अपनी बात रखते हुए सेक्टर दंडाधिकारी का वीडियो भी है।

पांच लोगों को नामजद किया
अपने लिखित बयान में पांच लोगों को नामजद किया है। बताया है कि वे भागलपुर के मतदान केंद्र भीखनपुर का निरीक्षण कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान उनकी गाड़ी के पास 20-25 की संख्या में कई लोग आए और पूछने लगे कि गाड़ी में ईवीएम क्यों रखा है? उन्होंने लोगों को बताया कि ये ईवीएम इमर्जेंसी सेवा के लिए रखे हैं। उन्होंने विधायक और उनके समर्थकों को भी सत्यता बताई, लेकिन उन्होंने उनके साथ दुर्व्यवहार किया।

एसआई बोले प्राथमिकी के आधार पर करेंगे कार्रवाई
एसआई अजय कुमार ने बताया कि विधायक जी पर केस दर्ज हुआ है। विधायक खुद वहां पर थे। वे जनप्रतिनिधि हैं, उन्हें सारी बात की जानकारी होती है, इसके बाद भी उन्होंने लोगों को नहीं समझाया। किसी कारणवश जनता कुछ भी कर सकती है, इसके बावजूद उन्होंने गलती की। प्राथमिकी के आधार पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

