लापरवाही:प्रशासन की अनदेखी से डगमगा रही नैया, ओवरलोडिंग ले रही लोगों का जान

पटना5 मिनट पहले
भागलपुर में नाव हादसे के बाद रोते-बिलखते मृतक के परिजन।
  • बिना अनुमित के नदी में दौड़ रही ओवरलोडेड नाव, मियाद पूरी होने के बाद भी रोकने वाला कोई नहीं
  • साल 2017 में पतंग उत्सव के दौरान पटना में हुआ था बड़ा नाव हादसा, 24 लोगों ने गंवाई थी जान

प्रशासन की अनदेखी नाव को खूनी बना रही है। प्रदेश की हर बड़ी नदियों में नियम टूट रहे हैं। वर्ष 2017 में पटना में हुए नाव हादसे के बाद भी घटनाएं थमी नहीं हैं। हर साल बड़ी घटनाएं हो रही हैं। मनमानी की नाव पर हो रही मौत के लिए जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों पर भी कार्रवाई नहीं होती है। भागलपुर के नवगछिया के गोपालपुर थाना क्षेत्र स्थित तीन टंगा दियारा में हुए नाव हादसे ने एक बार फिर मनमानी की पोल खोल दी है। घटना ने सिस्टम पर सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं, आए दिन हो रही घटना के बाद भी नाव का संचालन कैसे हो रहा है और इसके लिए कौन जिम्मेदार है।

पटना की घटना से नहीं ले पाए सबक
वर्ष 2017 में पतंग उत्सव के दौरान पटना में बड़ा नाव हादसा हुआ था। प्रशासन की मनमानी से 24 लोगों की जान चली गई थी। इस घटना के बाद आयोजकों पर बड़ा सवाल था। घटना के बाद जांच का आदेश दिया गया था जिसमें पर्यटन विभाग की तत्कालीन प्रधान सचिव का स्थानान्तरण कर दिया गया था, जांच की रिपोर्ट के बाद भी कोई बड़ी कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। यह घटना प्रशासन के लिए सबक थी, लेकिन इसके बाद भी मनमानी की नाव न तो पटना में बंद हुई और ना ही प्रदेश के अन्य किसी जिले में इस पर अंकुश लगा।

नाव को लेकर है कड़ा नियम, नहीं कराया जाता पालन
नाव के संचालन को लेकर भी कड़ा नियम है। नाव का रजिस्ट्रेशन डीटीओ कार्यालय से कराए जाने का नियम है लेकिन बिहार में जिलाधिकारी की निगरानी में नावों का संचालन होता है। पटना में नाव के रजिस्ट्रेशन का जिम्मा एसडीओ को दिया गया है। लेकिन पटना में नाव हादसे के बाद यह बात सामने आई थी जिला प्रशासन की कोई मॉनिटरिंग नहीं हो रही है। बिहार के अन्य जिलों में भी ऐसे ही मनमानी हो रही है। प्रशासन की अनदेखी के कारण न तो नाव का रजिस्ट्रेशन हो रहा है और ना ही डीएम के स्तर से निगरानी की जा रही है। ऐसे में पुरानी हो चुकी नाव में लोगों की जान से खिलवाड़ किया जा रहा है।

भागलपुर में नाव पलटी:एक ही नाव पर सवार थे 50 से अधिक लोग, स्थानीय गोताखोरों ने 30 की बचा ली जान, एक महिला की मौत

मनमानी में जा रही जान, कब चेतेंगे जिम्मेदार
बिहार में नाव दुर्घटना में हर साल लोगों की जान जाती है, इसके बाद भी जिम्मेदार गंभीर नहीं हैं। 31 जुलाई 2020 को गोपालगंज में नाव हादसा हुआ जिसमें 6 बच्चों सहित 9 लोगों की मौत हो गई। 25 अगस्त 2020 को सुल्तानगंज के अगुवानी घाट में हुए नाव हादसे में कई लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए थे। नाव में 50 से अधिक लोग सवार थे। 5 अगस्त 2020 को सहरसा और खगड़िया में नाव हादसा हुआ। इस घटना के बाद भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। 4 अगस्त 2020 को खगड़िया में बड़ी नाव दुर्घटना हुई, लेकिन इसके बाद भी जिम्मेदारों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई, इस घटना में 8 लोगों की मौत हुई। इसमें 5 महिलाएं और 2 बच्चे शामिल रहे। 5 अगस्त को को नवगछिया में हुए नाव हादसे में भी ऐसी ही मनमानी की गई है। नाव में 50 लोगों के सवार होने की बात सामने आ रही है। सवाल है कि एक नाव में 100 लोग कैसे सवार हुए, नाव में इस तरह की मनमानी हो रही थी तो प्रशासन को इसकी सूचना क्यों नहीं थी। घटना का कारण जांच के बाद ही सामने आएगा लेकिन इस बड़े हादसे के लिए स्थानीय प्रशासन जिम्मेदार बताया जा रहा है।

