रिश्तेदारी पड़ेगी भारी:भाजपा के नए-नवेले विधायक अब निजी कर्मी के तौर पर रिश्तेदारों को नहीं रख सकेंगे; संघ से आया है निर्देश

पटनाएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: शालिनी सिंह
बिहार भाजपा ने नए-नवेले विधायकों को संभलकर काम करने की हिदायत दे दी है।
  • भाजपा के मंत्रियों से लेकर विधायकों तक के निजी कर्मियों की नियुक्ति पर नजर रखता है संघ

बिहार की सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनते-बनते रह गई भाजपा अब नये तेवर में है। पार्टी ने पुराने धुरंधरों को साइडलाइन कर दिया है, वहीं नए-नवेलों को संभलकर काम करने की हिदायत दे दी है। पार्टी की तरफ से विधायकों को यह साफ-साफ कह दिया है कि अपने निजी कर्मियों की नियुक्ति में रिश्तेदारों को जगह न दें। विधायकों के लिए यह निर्देश सीधे राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ कार्यालय की तरफ से जारी किया गया है।

संघ को लगातार मिल रही शिकायतें

दरअसल, संघ को केन्द्रीय मंत्रियों से लेकर विधायकों तक से जुड़ी ऐसी शिकायतें लगातार मिल रही थी। कहा जा रहा था कि विधायक और सांसद जीतने के बाद निजी कर्मियों के तौर पर कार्यकर्ताओं को जगह न देकर अपने रिश्तेदारों को रख रहे हैं। इस व्यवहार से कार्यकर्ताओं में नाराजगी की बातें सामने आ रही थी। यही वजह है कि इस बार भाजपा ने अपने विधायकों को पहली ही बैठक में साफ तौर से ये निर्देश दे दिया है।

निजी कर्मियों के लिए 30 हजार रुपए का भत्ता

निजी कर्मियों की बहाली के लिए सरकार की तरफ से विधायकों को 30 हजार रुपए प्रति महीना दिया जाता है। विधायकों को अपने कर्मी खुद चुनने की छूट जाती है। इस राशि से विधायक अपने लिए निजी सहायक या सचिव रख सकते हैं। ज्यादातर विधायक निजी कर्मी के तौर पर सहायक यानि पीए रखते हैं, जो उनके रोजाना के कार्यक्रम से लेकर व्यस्तताओं का पूरा ब्यौरा रखता है। आमतौर पर ये देखा जाता है कि विधायक इस पद पर अपने रिश्तेदारों को नियुक्त करते हैं, जिसे लेकर पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं में नाराजगी देखी जाती है।

नियुक्ति में जाति भी होती है अहम

केन्द्रीय मंत्री या राज्य के मंत्री या विधायकों द्वारा निजी सहायक की नियुक्ति में रिश्तेदारों के बाद अपनी जाति के लोगों को तरजीह दी जाती है। भाजपा के ज्यादातर केन्द्रीय मंत्रियों के निजी सचिव उन्हीं की जाति के हैं। केन्द्रीय मंत्रियों के निजी सचिव को विधायकों के निजी सहायकों की तुलना में दुगुनी से भी ज्यादा राशि दी जाती है। यही नहीं, मंत्रियों को एक से अधिक निजी सचिव रखने की भी छूट होती है।

संघ की सहमति भी होती है जरूरी

संघ ने विधायकों के लिए भले ही यह निर्देश पहली बार जारी किया हो, लेकिन मंत्रियों पर लगाम पहले से ही लगा रखी है। मंत्रियों को अपनी जाति के सचिव और सहायकों को रखने की छूट भले ही दी गई हो, लेकिन इनका संघ या उनकी अनुषांगिक शाखाओं से जुड़ा होना जरूरी है। वजह कि संघ अपने सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को लगातार प्रशिक्षण देती रही है। ऐसे में संघ से जुड़े कार्यकर्ता सहायक और सचिव के तौर पर व्यवहारिक और राजनीतिक रूप से भी प्रशिक्षित होते हैं।

