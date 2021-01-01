पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bihar Board 12th Class Exam 2021; Bihar School Examination Board Allowed Students Wearing Shoes During Exam

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मोजा-जूता पहन सकेंगे इंटर परीक्षार्थी:भास्कर ने उठाया ठंड में परेशानी का मुद्दा, आखिर बोर्ड ने दी जूता-मोजा पहनने की राहत

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पिछले 2 सालों से बिहार बोर्ड ने परीक्षा में जूता मोजा पहनकर आने पर रोक लगाया हुआ था
  • ठंड को देखते हुए सिर्फ इस साल के लिए नियम में हुआ है बदलाव

बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति ने राज्य में जारी शीतलहर को देखते हुए इंटर के परीक्षार्थियों को जूता मोजा पहनकर आने की छूट दे दी है। इंटर की परीक्षा 1 फरवरी से शुरू होकर 13 फरवरी तक चलेगी। इससे पहले बिहार बोर्ड ने परीक्षा में शामिल होनेवाले परीक्षार्थियों के लिए जूता मोजा पहनकर आने पर रोक लगाई थी। पिछले 2 सालों से बिहार बोर्ड ने परीक्षा में जूता मोजा पहनकर आने पर रोक लगाया हुआ था। लेकिन पिछले कई दिनों से जारी भीषण ठंड की वजह से इस नियम में परिवर्तन किया गया है। बोर्ड ने कहा है कि सिर्फ इस साल के लिए ही यह नियम बदला गया है।

बीमार हो सकते थे परीक्षार्थी

दैनिक भास्कर ने परीक्षार्थियों से बिना जूता-मोजा के सेंटर पर आने को लेकर बातचीत की थी। उनका कहना था कि इस ठंड और कोरोना काल में नियम बदलना चाहिए था। जूता और मोजा उतार कर परीक्षा देना बीमारी को दावत देने जैसा है। अगर घर से परीक्षा केंद्र की दूरी अधिक है, तो परीक्षार्थियों को वहां ठहरना होगा, अगर कम दूरी है तो घर से सुबह ही निकल जाना होगा। अगर घर से बिना जूता-मोजा के निकलते हैं तो रास्ते में ठंड से हालत खराब हो जाएगी। अगर जूता मोजा पहन कर जाते हैं तो केंद्र पर उतारने के बाद नंगे पांव परीक्षा में बैठना होगा। दोनों स्थितियों में परीक्षार्थियों को बीमार होने का खतरा बना रहेगा।

परीक्षा हॉल में भी लग सकती थी ठंड

परीक्षा हॉल में इस बार परीक्षार्थियों की संख्या भी कम होगी। यहां अधिकतर स्कूलों में खिड़की-दरवाजों की स्थिति ठीक नहीं होती है। बच्चे जब हॉल में प्रवेश करेंगे, उस समय का तापमान काफी कम होगा। ऐसे में इस दौरान बिना जूता और मौजा के बच्चे रहते तो ठंड लगने की संभावना अधिक होती।

इस बार की परीक्षा बड़ी चुनौती

कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच इस साल इंटरमीडिएट और मैट्रिक परीक्षा बोर्ड के लिए बड़ी चुनौती है। कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन कराना केंद्र व्यवस्थापक के लिए आसान नहीं होगा। एक बेंच पर दो बच्चों के बीच 2 गज की दूरी तो मेंटेन हो जाएगी, लेकिन आगे-पीछे बैठने वाले परीक्षार्थियों की दूरी मेंटेन की गई तो फिर सेंटर में कमरे कम पड़ जाएंगे। इतना ही नहीं अधिक तापमान वाले बच्चों को अलग कमरे में बैठने की भी व्यवस्था करनी है। ऐसे में परीक्षा केंद्रों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के गणित को हल करना परीक्षा केंद्रों के लिए मुश्किल होगा। परीक्षा केंद्रों पर अधिक कमरों की व्यवस्था करनी होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंतमिलनाडु में अन्नाद्रमुक के साथ विधानसभा चुनाव में उतरेगी भाजपा; लोकसभा चुनाव भी साथ लड़े थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser