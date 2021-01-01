पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

D.EL.ED. का रिजल्ट जारी:54494 परीक्षार्थियों में से 46028 पास, कल से बिहार बोर्ड की साइट पर देखें रिजल्ट

पटना40 मिनट पहले
परीक्षार्थी गुरुवार की दोपहर से बोर्ड की साइट देख सकेंगे रिजल्ट। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • सत्र 2019-21 के प्रथम वर्ष और सत्र 2018-20 के द्वितीय वर्ष का रिजल्ट जारी
  • दोनों सत्र में कुल 54,494 परीक्षार्थी में शामिल हुए थे, जिसमें 46028 पास हुए

बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति ने बुधवार को D.EL.ED.(फेस-टू-फेस) पाठ्यक्रम, सत्र 2019-21 के प्रथम वर्ष और सत्र 2018-20 के द्वितीय वर्ष का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। दोनों सत्र से कुल 54,494 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे। इनमें से 46028 परीक्षार्थी पास हुए हैं।

बिहार बोर्ड अध्यक्ष आनंद किशोर ने बताया कि D.EL.ED. (फेस-टू-फेस) पाठ्यक्रम, सत्र 2019-21 के प्रथम वर्ष और सत्र 2018-20 के द्वितीय वर्ष के परीक्षार्थी गुरुवार की दोपहर से बोर्ड की वेबसाइट http://secondary.biharboardonline.com पर रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। वेबसाइट पर रिजल्ट सेक्शन पर CLICK करने के बाद एक नया पेज खुलेगा। इस पेज पर परीक्षार्थी अपना रौल कोड एवं रौल नंबर अंकित करेंगे, जिसके बाद उन्हें रिजल्ट दिखेगा।

D.EL.ED. (फेस-टू-फेस) पाठ्यक्रम, सत्र 2019-21 के प्रथम वर्ष की परीक्षा 2 दिसम्बर से 08 दिसम्बर, 2020 तक आयोजित की गई थी। इस परीक्षा में कुल 30,992 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए थे, जिसमें 22,526 अभ्यर्थी पास हुए हैं।

D.EL.ED. (फेस-टू-फेस) पाठ्यक्रम, सत्र 2018-20 के द्वितीय वर्ष की परीक्षा 10 दिसम्बर से 14 दिसम्बर, 2020 के बीच आयोजित की गई थी। इस परीक्षा में कुल 23,502 परिक्षार्थी शामिल हुए थे, जिसमें 19,742 परीक्षार्थी पास हुए हैं। नए पाठ्यक्रम के आधार पर यह पहला सत्र था, जिसका रिजल्ट समिति द्वारा बुधवार को जारी किया गया है।

