  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Gopalganj Businessman Murder Case Update | Bihar Businessman Man Shot Dead By Criminals In Gopalganj

गोपालगंज:दुकान बंदकर घर लौट रहे कपड़ा व्यापारी को पहले अगवा किया, फिर हत्या कर शव को नाले में फेंका

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आक्रोशित लोगों ने सड़क पर टायर जलाकर प्रदर्शन किया, जिससे एनएच 28 और एसएच 101 पर आवागमन पूरी तरह से बाधित हो गई।
  • बैकुंठपुर प्रखंड के पास बुधवार सुबह टहलने निकले लोगों को नाले में दिखा शव
  • आक्रोशित लोगों ने महमदपुर-पटना रोड़ जाम कर दिया, हत्यारे की गिरफ्तारी की मांग

गोपालगंज में अपराधियों ने एक कपड़ा व्यापारी को पहले अगवा किया फिर उसकी हत्या कर शव को नाले में फेंक दिया। घटना बैकुंठपुर प्रखंड के पास की है, बुधवार सुबह टहलने निकले लोगों को नाले में शव दिखा। इसके बाद लोगों की भीड़ जुट गई। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची, फिर शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। शव पर चोट के कई निशान भी हैं। मृतक की बैकुंठपुर प्रखंड के दीघवा दुबौली के निवासी कपड़ा व्यापारी संजीत कुमार के रूप में हुई है।

पुलिस का कहना है कि कपड़ा व्यापारी की हत्या कहीं और की गई है और बचने के लिए अपराधियों ने शव को यहां फेंक दिया है। इधर, घटना से आक्रोशित लोगों ने महमदपुर-पटना रोड़ जाम कर दिया। एनएच 28 और एसएच 101 पर आवागमन पूरी तरह से बाधित हो गई। लोग हत्यारे की गिरफ्तारी की मांग कर रहे थे। पुलिस के समझाने के बाद लोग माने और जाम खत्म हुआ। पुलिस मामले की पड़ताल में जुट गयी है। पुलिस संजीत के मोबाइल की सीडीआर खंगालने में जुटी है। साथ ही उसके साथियों व परिजनों से पूछताछ की जा रही है। फिलहाल हत्या के कारण का पता नहीं चल सका है।

पत्नी से फोन पर संजीत ने कहा, 5 मिनट में आ रहा हूं घर
16 नवंबर की शाम अपनी दुकान बंदकर संजीत अपने घर लौट रहा था। इसी बीच रास्ते में उनकी पत्नी का फोन आया। फोन पर दोनों के बीच बातचीत हुई। बातचीत के दौरान संजीत ने कहा कि वह पांच मिनट के अंदर घर आ रहा है। इसके बाद न तो संजीत लौटा और न ही उसका फोन लगा। परिवार वालों ने काफी छानबीन की पर कहीं संजीत का पता नहीं चला। बुधवार की सुबह प्रखंड के पास ही एक नाले में उसका शव मिला।

