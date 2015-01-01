पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बक्सर की घटना:सरेंजा गांव में सड़क जाम करने वालों को ढूंढ रही पुलिस, मुखिया समेत 33 पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज

बक्सर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बक्सर में सड़क जाम कर हंगामा करते लोग।
  • अंचलाधिकारी नोबल कांत के आवेदन पर राजपुर थाने में दर्ज कराई गई है प्राथमिकी
  • मुखिया तथा दूसरे पक्ष ने भी एक दूसरे पर लगाया है जानलेवा हमला किए जाने का आरोप

बक्सर के राजपुर थाना क्षेत्र के सरेंजा गांव के पास मंगलवार की दोपहर मुखिया और गांव के लोगों के बीच हुई मारपीट मामले में बक्सर-कोचस मुख्य पथ को जाम करने वालों को पुलिस तलाश रही है। चौसा के अंचलाधिकारी नवलकांत के आवेदन पर मुखिया समेत 33 लोगों के विरुद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई है।

70 अज्ञात के खिलाफ केस दर्ज
जानकारी के मुताबिक अंचलाधिकारी के आवेदन में रमेश राय उर्फ पिंटू, उमेश राय, भानु राय, अजय चौहान सहित 33 नामजद सहित 70 अज्ञात के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई है। मारपीट मामले में एक पक्ष के रमेश राय द्वारा गांव के गुड्डू राय अजय राय और प्रह्लाद राय के अलावा दो अज्ञात के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई है। वहीं, दूसरे पक्ष के प्रह्लाद राय ने लिखित आवेदन देकर मुखिया रमेश राय, उमेश राय, भानु राय के अलावा तीन अज्ञात के विरुद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। आवेदन में दोनों पक्षों पर एक दूसरे पर जानलेवा हमला करने का मामला दर्ज कराया गया है।

नाला निर्माण कार्य का निरीक्षण करने गए थे मुखिया, स्थानीय लोगों से हुई मारपीट, 6 घायल

मुखिया रमेश राय ने अपने आवेदन में जिक्र किया है कि वह नाली का निर्माण करा रहे थे तभी तीन नामजद सहित अज्ञात लोग मौके पर पहुंच गए। हथियार के बल पर वे गाली-गलौज करने लगे। विरोध करने पर उन लोगों ने लाठी-डंडे से प्रहार कर दिया। बचने के लिए अपने बगल के राइस मिल के पास अपनी गाड़ी में छिपने का प्रयास किया तो वहां भी लोगों ने पहुंचकर गाड़ी में तोड़फोड़ की। हवा में गोलियां भी चलाईं। वहीं दूसरे पक्ष के लोगों ने आरोप लगाया है कि मुखिया के द्वारा बार-बार अपने समर्थकों के साथ गाली-गलौज और जान से मारने की धमकी दी जाती थी।

