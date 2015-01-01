पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

CO पर बरसे चप्पल:बाढ़ राहत में 6 हजार भुगतान के लिए 2 हजार नजराना मांगने का गुस्सा उतारा छपरा की महिलाओं ने

छपराएक घंटा पहले
छपरा में सीओ को चप्पल से पीटतीं महिलाएं।
  • छपरा के अमनौर थाना के पास बाढ़ राहत के लिए महिलाओं ने सीओ को घेरा
  • अंचल कार्यालय में लोगों ने 2 घंटे तक जमकर किया हंगामा

छपरा के अमनौर प्रखंड में बाढ़ राहत के लिए महिलाओं ने अंचलाधिकारी को चप्पल से पीटा। प्रखंड की कोरिया पंचायत के सैकड़ों महिला-पुरुष बाढ़ राहत को लेकर सोमवार को अमनौर प्रखंड मुख्यालय पर धरना-प्रदर्शन करने जा रहे थे, इसी दौरान अमनौर सीओ रास्ते से होकर गुजर रहे थे। अमनौर थाने के पास सीओ को महिलाओं ने घेर लिया और उसके बाद चप्पल और थप्पड़ बरसाने लगीं। कुछ ने डंडे भी चलाए। अमनौर थानाध्यक्ष ने मौके पर पहुंच कर सीओ को बचाया और उन्हें अंचल कार्यालय ले आए।

अंचल कार्यालय पर फूटा लोगों का गुस्सा।
अंचल कार्यालय पर फूटा लोगों का गुस्सा।

बाढ़ राहत के लिए प्रखंड मुख्यालय का चक्कर लगा रहे लोग
लोगों में आक्रोश इतना ज्यादा था कि सीओ को खदेड़ते हुए अंचल कार्यालय तक पहुंच गए। वहां पर घंटों हंगामा चला। इन लोगों का कहना था कि बाढ़ के दौरान उनके घर व सामान बर्बाद हो गए। बाढ़ राहत के लिए उन लोगों से आवेदन भी जमा लिया गया, लेकिन पैसा नहीं दिया गया। पैसा भुगतान के लिए प्रखंड मुख्यालय के चक्कर लगाते रहे, लेकिन किसी ने नहीं सुनी।

6 हजार देने के लिए मांग रहे 2 हजार घूस
लोगों का आरोप था कि 6 हजार रुपए देने के लिए 2 हजार रुपए प्रखंड के बाबुओं द्वारा वसूली की जा रही है। जो लोग नहीं दे रहे हैं, उनको बाढ़ राहत का भुगतान नहीं किया जा रहा है। इसी गुससे में आक्रोशित लोगों ने मौके पर पहुंचे सीओ पर हाथ उठा दिया। करीब 2 घंटे तक प्रखंड मुख्यालय पर हंगामा और नारेबाजी होती रही।

कागज पर चल गए कम्यूनिटी किचेन
जिले के नौ प्रखंडों की करीब 4 लाख आबादी बाढ़ से प्रभावित हुई थी। 26 हजार किचेन चलाये गए। इनमें कई कई प्रखंडों में कागज पर ही चलाया गए। आधिकारिक जांच में भी इस बात का खुलासा हो चुका है। वहीं मढ़ौरा, तरैया, पानापुर और अमनौर में एक ही परिवार में छह -छह लोगों को बाढ़ राहत राशि देने का मामला सामने आया था, जिसके बाद डीएम के आदेश पर अधिकारियों की टीम ने जांच की थी। बाढ़ राहत में गड़बड़ी का खुलासा भी हुआ था। यहां बता दें कि बाढ़ के दौरान करीब 70 करोड़ खर्च किए गए थे। इसमें कई स्तरों पर गड़बड़झाला हुआ। कई प्रखंडों में जहां पर बाढ़ नहीं भी आई थी, वहां पर नाव चलाई गई। साथ ही बाढ़ राहत भी दी गई। सारण के तरैया, पानापुर, मढौरा, मशरक में दुबारा बाढ़ आ गई। उसमें कोई राहत जमीनी हकीकत पर नहीं थी। बावजूद लाखों रुपए खर्च दिखाए गए। धरना-प्रदर्शन अमनौर, मशरक पानापुर, मढौरा प्रखंड मुख्यालयों पर हुआ।

