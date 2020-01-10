पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वर्दी का रौब:सर...आपने शराब पी है क्या?...इतना पूछते ही एएसआई ने सर्विस पिस्टल निकाली और होमगार्ड जवान को मार दी गोली

छपरा11 मिनट पहले
होमगार्ड जवान की हालत खतरे से बाहर बताई जा रही है।
  • शनिवार देर रात एएसआई हरेंद्र सिंह जवानों के साथ पेट्रोलिंग पर निकले थे
  • थोड़ी दूर जाते ही जवान ने उन्हें टोक दिया और पूछा कि आपने शराब पी है क्या

सर...आपने शराब पी है क्या?...होमगार्ड जवान का बस इतना ही पूछना था कि एएसआई का पारा ऐसा चढ़ गया कि उन्होंने अपनी सर्विस पिस्टल निकाली और जवान को गोली मार दी। जवान की हालत गंभीर है और उसे इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। घटना के बाद एएसआई फरार हो गए। मामला यहीं तक नहीं रूका। इसे दबाने के लिए थाना स्तर पर कोशिश की गई। होमगार्ड जवान को गोली लगने के बाद साथी जवान उसे लेकर वापस थाना पहुंचे। जब थानेदार को इसकी जानकारी मिली तब जवान को अस्पताल भेजने की बजाय उसे थाने में ही रखा। मामले की जानकारी बाहर न फैले, इसलिए डॉक्टर और उनकी टीम को थाना ही बुला लिया। जब जवान का दर्द बढ़ा तब उसे अस्पताल ले जाया गया। यह मामला सारण जिले के मशरक थाना का है। होमगार्ड के जिस जवान को गोली लगी है उसका नाम अशोक कुमार है। जबकि उसे गोली मारने वाले एएसआई का नाम हरेंद्र सिंह है और नालंदा का रहने वाला है।

क्या है पूरा मामला?
एएसआई हरेंद्र सिंह और सोनपुर के फकरा बांध के रहने वाले होमगार्ड जवान अशोक कुमार की तैनाती सारण के मशरक थाना में है। शनिवार को दोनों नाइट ड्यूटी पर थे। रात करीब 11 बजे एक गाड़ी पर सवार होकर एएसआई और होमगार्ड के कुछ जवान नाइट पेट्रोलिंग पर निकले। थाना से महज 500 मीटर की दूरी पर पहुंचने के बाद एएसआई के मुंह से शराब की बदबू आने लगी। इसी पर जवान अशोक ने टोक दिया। बस फिर क्या था...एएसआई ने उसे गालियां देनी शुरू कर दी। इस पर अशोक ने आपत्ति जताई तो एएसआई ने पिस्टल निकालकर उसे गोली मार दी।

एफआईआर दर्ज, एएसआई फरार
इस मामले में अशोक के बयान पर मशरक थाने में आरोपी एएसआई हरेंद्र सिंह के खिलाफ आईपीसी और आर्म्स एक्ट की धारा के तहत एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। इस पूरे मामले पर मढ़ौरा एसडीपीओ इंद्रजीत बैठा से बात की गई। उन्होंने एफआईआर दर्ज होने की पुष्टि की। लेकिन एएसआई के शराब पीकर ड्यूटी करने के मामले साफ इनकार किया है। एसडीपीओ की माने तो एएसआई और होमगार्ड जवान के बीच किसी बात को लेकर बहस हो गई थी। हालांकि, घटना के बाद से ही आरोपी एएसआई फरार हो गया है।

