कोचिंग खोलने की तैयारी:बिहार में जल्द ही खुल सकते हैं कोचिंग संस्थान, लागू हो सकता है UP मॉडल

पटना16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूपी के एक कोचिंग संस्थान में पढ़ाई करते बच्चे।
  • शिक्षा विभाग कर रहा है अन्य राज्यों के मॉडल पर मंथन
  • UP मॉडल पर यहां भी खुल सकते हैं कोचिंग

कोरोना गाइडलाइन को ध्यान में रखते हुए बिहार में बहुत जल्द कोचिंग खोलने की इजाज़त दी जा सकती है। शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों की मानें तो कोरोना काल में भी बिहार में कोचिंग संस्थान खुल सकते हैं। शिक्षा विभाग अन्य राज्यों के मॉडल पर मंथन कर रही है। प्रधान सचिव संजय कुमार की निगरानी में अन्य राज्यों के मॉडल पर अध्ययन चल रहा है। UP मॉडल की तर्ज पर यहां भी कोचिंग संस्थान खोले जा सकते हैं। UP सरकार ने कोरोना गाइडलाइन के साथ संस्थानों को अनुमति दी थी। कोविड नियमों के अनुसार यहां बड़े हॉल में 1 बेंच पर 2 ही स्टूडेंट को बैठ रहे हैं। 40 बच्चों के बैच में हर स्टूडेंट 6 गज की दूरी पर बैठ रहे हैं। इसके अलावा हरियाणा और चंडीगढ़ के मॉडल पर भी विचार किया जा रहा है।

शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि कोचिंग संचालकों के प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने अधिकारियों से कोचिंग खोलने की मांग की थी। उन्होंने कोरोना काल में सशर्त कोचिंग संचालन की बात कही थी, जिसके बाद से ही विभाग मंथन कर रहा है। उम्मीद है कि सरकार कोरोना की गाइडलाइन के साथ कोचिंग सेंटरों को सशर्त खोलने की अनुमित दे देगी। हालांकि, इसमें कितना समय लगेगा ये अधिकारियों की रिपोर्ट ही तय करेगी।

UP में एक बेंच पर दो बच्चे कर रहे पढ़ाई

पड़ोसी राज्य UP में कोचिंग को सशर्त अनुमति दी गई है। क्लास 9 से ऊपर के बच्चों के लिए ही यह व्यवस्था बनाई गई है। कोचिंग के लिए जो गाइडलाइन दी गई है उसके मुताबिक एक हॉल में बड़ी बेंच पर सिर्फ दो छात्र बैठेंगे। मास्क और सैनिटाइजर पर पूरा ध्यान दिया जाएगा। कोचिंग में प्रवेश करने के दौरान सैनिटाइजेशन की व्यवस्था होगी। क्लास के दौरान बीच-बीच में भी हाथ को सैनिटाइज करने को कहा गया है।

चंडीगढ़ और हरियाणा का मॉडल

चंडीगढ़ और हरियाणा में भी सशर्त कोचिंग सेंटर चलाए जा रहे हैं। यहां ऐसे कोचिंग सेंटरों को अनुमति दी गई है जिनके भवन मानक के अनुरूप हैं। इसके साथ-साथ ही कोचिंग संचालकों को कोविड गाइडलाइन का पालन करने का आदेश दिया गया है। जिसमें एक क्लास में 40 से कम बच्चों को रखना है और उन्हें मास्क के साथ क्लास में रहना है। कोचिंग संचालकों को सैनिटाइजेशन पर भी विशेष ध्यान रखना है।

बिहार में लागू हो सकता है यूपी मॉडल

बिहार में कोचिंग और बड़े बच्चों के स्कूल को लेकर यूपी का मॉडल लागू हो सकता है। अगर इस मॉडल को लागू किया गया तो बड़े कमरों में क्लास होगी, सैनिटाइजेशन की पूरी व्यवस्था होगी, एक बड़ी बेंच पर दो ही छात्रों को बैठाया जाएगा, एक छात्र से दूसरे छात्र की दूरी 6 गज से कम नहीं होगी। कोचिंग क्लास का वेंटीलेशन अच्छा होना चाहिए। शिक्षा पदाधिकारियों को इसकी निगरानी की जिम्मेदारी दी जाएगी।

देश के अन्य राज्यों के मॉडल पर हो रहा मंथन

शिक्षा विभाग के प्रधान सचिव संजय कुमार ने कहा कि हमलोग अन्य राज्यों के मॉडल पर भी नजर रख रहे हैं। कोरोना काल में राज्य की स्थिति और परिस्थिति देखने के बाद ही निर्णय लिया जाएगा। फिलहाल विभाग में कोचिंग संस्थानों को खोलने पर मंथन चल रहा है।

