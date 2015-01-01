पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bihar College Affiliation, College Admission News; Directorate Of Higher Education Released New Guideline

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्टूडेंट्स को राहत:बिहार के कॉलेजों में अब नहीं होगी एडमिशन की टेंशन, खत्म होगा सीटों का झंझट

पटना34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब कॉलेजों को विश्वविद्यालय से दी जाएगी ऑनलाइन संबद्धता
  • उच्च शिक्षा निदेशालय ने जारी की नई गाइडलाइन

अब कॉलेजों में छात्रों को एडमिशन के दौरान सीटों को लेकर झंझट नहीं होगी। संबद्धता में देरी के कारण छात्रों को होने वाली परेशानी को दूर करने को लेकर उच्च शिक्षा निदेशालय ने नई गाइडलाइन जारी की है। आदेश दिया गया है कि अब सभी विश्वविद्यालय कॉलेजों को ऑनलाइन संबद्धता देंगे। इससे 6 माह का काम अब 15 दिन में पूरा हो जाएगा।

संबद्धता के कारण होती है छात्रों को समस्या

संबद्धता में देरी होने के कारण छात्रों को सबसे बड़ी समस्या होती है। ऑफलाइन व्यवस्था होने के कारण काफी देरी होती है। इससे छात्रों के नामांकन में समस्या आती है। संबद्धता में देरी को देखते हुए ऑनलाइन व्यवस्था की जाएगी। संबद्धता के नवीनीकरण को लेकर कई कॉलेजों में नामांकन देरी से होता है।

उच्च शिक्षा निदेशालय देगा यूजर आईडी, पासवर्ड

उच्च शिक्षा निदेशालय ने इस प्रक्रिया को आसान करते हुए ऑनलाइन कर दिया है। ऐसा पहली बार हो रहा है, अभी तक यह व्यवस्था ऑफलाइन ही थी। अब उच्च शिक्षा निदेशालय यूनिवर्सिटी और कॉलेज को यूजर आईडी और पासवर्ड देगा। उसी आधार पर ही रजिस्ट्रेशन किया जाएगा। रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद कमेटी इसका निरीक्षण करेगी और फिर संबद्धता दी जाएगी।

6 माह का लगता था समय

ऑफलाइन संबद्धता और नवीनीकरण में कॉलेजों को काफी समय लग जाता था।​​ इसका असर सीधा छात्रों पर पड़ता था। कॉलेजों की दौड़-धूप के साथ छात्रों की समस्या को लेकर लंबे समय से मांग की जा रही थी लेकिन व्यवस्था नहीं बदली। कोरोना काल में उच्च शिक्षा निदेशालय ने यह नया प्रयोग किया है जो कॉलेजों के साथ छात्रों का काम आसान करने वाला होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनौशेरा सेक्टर में सीजफायर वॉयलेशन, भारतीय सेना ने 2 पाकिस्तानी सैनिक मार गिराए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें