पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bihar Congress President Will Be Replaced Only After The Election Of The National President Of Congress, Tarique Anwar Or Rajesh Ram Would Be Next Bihar State Congress President

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तारिक, राजेश राम पर नजर:कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष के चुनाव के बाद ही बदले जाएंगे बिहार के अध्यक्ष

पटना6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तारिक अनवर 1976 से 1981 और 1988 से 1989 तक बिहार प्रदेश कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष रह चुके हैं।
  • बिहार प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के चुनाव के लिए सोशल इंजीनियरिंग का रखा जाएगा खास ख्याल
  • वर्तमान प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मदन मोहन झा ने इस्तीफे की पेशकश कर दी है

बिहार कांग्रेस को महागठबंधन में 70 सीटें मिलीं पर वह महज 19 सीटें जीत सकीं। कई पैराशूट उम्मीदवारों ने कांग्रेस की लुटिया डुबो दी। कांग्रेस पर आरोप लगा कि टिकट बंटवारे में व्यापक गड़बड़ियां हुईं। पार्टी थोड़ी और सीटें लातीं तो महागठबंधन की सरकार बन जाती।

राजद, कांग्रेस को 40 सीटें ही देना चाहता था पर कांग्रेस ने बहुत जिद करके 30 सीटें ज्यादा ली थीं। कांग्रेस के बिहार प्रभारी शक्ति सिंह गोहिल और प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मदन मोहन झा ने आलाकमान को पत्र लिखकर इस्तीफे की पेशकश कर दी है। लेकिन नए प्रदेश अध्यक्ष का चुनाव राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष के चुनाव बाद ही संभव है। वर्तमान प्रदेश अध्यक्ष का हटना तय है।

जनवरी में राहुल गांधी को कांग्रेस का राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष बनाया जा सकता है। इसके लिए माहौल बनाया जा रहा है। बिहार में कांग्रेस के किसान प्रकोष्ठ ने यह प्रस्ताव भी पास करके भेजा है कि राहुल गांधी को राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष बनाया जाए। इसके बाद फरवरी में बिहार कांग्रेस के नए अध्यक्ष का चुनाव संभव है। बिहार कांग्रेस में भूमिहार जाति के अजीत शर्मा को विधायक दल का नेता बना दिया गया है। अभी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ब्राह्मण जाति के हैं, इसलिए इसकी बहुत कम उम्मीद है कि इन्हें हटाकर इसी जाति का अध्यक्ष बनाया जाए।

अगड़ी जाति के कई नेताओं को कांग्रेस बिहार में अन्य कई महत्वपूर्ण पद दे चुकी है। भारत बंद से एक दिन पहले किसान प्रकोष्ठ की बैठक में नेताओं ने पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव तारिक अनवर का खूब गुणगान किया। वे 1976 से 1981 और 1988 से 1989 तक बिहार प्रदेश कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष रह चुके हैं। 1982 से 1985 तक भारतीय युवा कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष भी रहे। वे लंबे समय तक शरद पवार की एनसीपी में रहे। वे बिहार में एलएलसी बनना चाहते थे लेकिन वोटर लिस्ट में यहां नाम नहीं होने की वजह से समीर सिंह को एमएलसी बनाया गया। वहीं, राजेश राम बिहार विधानसभा में पार्टी के सचेतक हैं। इनके पिता बालेश्वर राम भी कांग्रेस में थे। इस लिहाज से राजेश राम खांटी कांग्रेसी हैं। इन दोनों नेताओं पर कांग्रेस आलाकमान की नजरें टिकी हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को जमीन बंटने का डर, बोले- चोर-लुटेरों, काले कानून बनाने वालों से राज्य को बचाना है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें