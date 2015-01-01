पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bihar Congress Shift MLA In Rajasthan Ahead Bihar Election 2020 Result; Randeep Singh Surjewala And Avinash Pandey

सियासत:कांग्रेस को पार्टी के भीतर सेंधमारी का डर, बिहार के कुछ प्रत्याशियों को राजस्थान ले जाने की तैयारी

पटना10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव रणदीप सिंह सुरजेवाला लगातार कर रहे हैं मॉनिटरिंग।
  • राजस्थान के दो मंत्री राजेन्द्र यादव और रघु शर्मा पटना पहुंच भी चुके हैं, झारखंड के मंत्री पन्ना गुप्ता भी बिहार में हैं
  • दूसरी पार्टी से आए प्रत्याशियों पर कांग्रेस की कड़ी नजर पटना

कांग्रेस को इस बात की आशंका है कि उसके कई नेता चुनाव परिणाम आते ही नया खेल, खेल सकते हैं या विरोधियों की राजनीति के शिकार हो सकते हैं। इसको लेकर फिड बैक सोनिया गांधी और राहुल गांधी तक को है। इससे निपटने के लिए पार्टी ने पहले ही राष्ट्रीय महासचिव रणदीप सिंह सुरजेवाला और चुनाव स्क्रीनिंग कमिटी के अध्यक्ष अविनाश पांडेय की तैनाती बिहार में पक्की कर रखी है।

दूसरी पार्टी से आए नेताओं पर नजर

अब अंदरखाने से खबर आ रही है कि राजस्थान के 15 नेताओं को बिहार की कमान दी गई है और बिहार के 10 से 15 नेताओं को काउंटिंग सेंटर से ही उठा लेने की प्लानिंग हैं। इन नेताओं को बिहार से काफी दूर राजस्थान ले जाने की प्लानिंग है। कांग्रेस की नजर वैसे 10-15 नेताओं पर है, जो खास तौर से दूसरी पार्टियों से कांग्रेस में आए हैं। बिहार में झारखंड के मंत्री पन्ना गुप्ता, राजस्थान को दो मंत्री राजेन्द्र यादव और रघु शर्मा, उत्तराखंड के हरिद्वार विधायक काजी निजामुद्दीन और पंजाब के एमएलए गुरजीत कोठरी बिहार पहुंच भी चुके हैं। ज्यादातर एग्जिट पोल के नतीजों के बाद कांग्रेस ही नहीं राजद भी अपनी पार्टी को एकजुट रखने में लगी हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1 करोड़ पार करने वाला पहला देश बना, महामारी की तीसरी लहर की चपेट में - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें