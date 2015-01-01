पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bihar Congress Unrest, Madan Mohan Jha Raveesh Kumar's Brother Brajesh Pandey Leader Of The Party, Angry At The Poor Performance Of The Congress, Said Some Leaders Have Hijacked The Party

असंतोष:कांग्रेस के खराब प्रदर्शन पर भड़के पार्टी के नेता, कहा- पार्टी को कुछ नेताओं ने हाईजैक कर लिया है

पटना9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मदन मोहन झा की कार्यशैली सवालों के घेरे में।
  • बिहार के कई नेताओं ने प्रदेश अध्यक्ष की कार्यशैली पर उठाए सवाल
  • ब्रजेश पांडे को इसलिए टिकट दे दिया जाता है क्योंकि वे रवीश कुमार के भाई हैं

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन बेहतर नहीं रहा। अब कांग्रेस के कई नेताओं ने टिकट बंटवारे को लेकर सवाल उठाया है। जाले से कांग्रेस के पूर्व विधायक ऋषि मिश्रा ने आरोप लगाया है कि जो नेता अपने क्षेत्र का नाम-पता ठीक से नहीं जानता उसको भी कांग्रेस ने टिकट दे दिया। कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मदन मदन मोहन झा को इसका जवाब देना चाहिए। उन्होंने सीनियर नेता और हाईकमान से आग्रह किया है कि बिहार कांग्रेस को बचा लें। बिहार कांग्रेस को राज्य के कुछ नेताओं ने हाईजैक कर लिया है।

25-30 हजार वोट से हारते हैं, फिर भी टिकट

बता दें कि कांग्रेस ने जाले से ऋषि मिश्रा का टिकट काटकर वहां से मंसूर उस्मानी को टिकट दे दिया था, लेकिन मंसूर उस्मानी चुनाव हार गए हैं। मोतिहारी के गोविंदगंज के कांग्रेस नेता नीलेश किशोर ने आरोप लगाया कि ब्रजेश पांडे को इसलिए टिकट दे दिया जाता है कि वे रवीश कुमार के भाई हैं जबकि हर बार ब्रजेश 25-30 हजार वोट से चुनाव हार जाते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि चुनाव से 4 दिन पहले जो नेता क्षेत्र में जाते हैं उनको भी टिकट दे दिया गया और हम 5 साल तक काम करते रहे इसके बावजूद दरकिनार कर दिए गए। नीलेश ने कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मदन मोहन झा की कार्यशैली पर सवाल उठाया है।

राहुल गांधी जांच कराएं

पालीगंज के कांग्रेस नेता जनार्दन शर्मा ने आरोप लगाया है कि अच्छे कार्यकर्ताओं को चुनकर कांग्रेस में टिकट नहीं दिया गया। नतीजा सबके सामने है। अच्छे कार्यकर्ताओं को टिकट दिया जाता तो कुछ और बात होती। इसके लिए प्रदेश नेतृत्व जिम्मेवार हैं। राहुल गांधी इसकी जांच कराएं और दोषी पदाधिकारियों पर सख्त कार्रवाई करें। जनार्दन शर्मा ने सवाल उठाया है कि क्या टिकट बंटवारे से पहले कांग्रेस चुनाव समिति की बैठक हुई थी? उन्होंने यह भी पूछा है कि जिला स्तर पर क्या रिपोर्ट आई? इसको भी आलाकमान को देखना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका में लगातार सातवें दिन एक लाख केस, यूरोप में अब तक तीन लाख लोगों की संक्रमण से मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें