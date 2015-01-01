पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Bihar Corona News Update : Out Of 1957 Covid Positives In Patna Only 97 In Hospital

डॉक्टर से दूर भाग रहे संक्रमित:पटना में कोरोना संक्रमित 1957, अस्पताल में सिर्फ 97; ऐसे में डॉक्टर से बचना पड़ सकता है भारी

पटना26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
  • खुद को होम आइसोलेशन में रखकर बड़ा खतरा मोल ले रहे हैं कोरोना संक्रमित
  • टोल फ़्री नम्बर पर कॉल करके भी ले सकते हैं डाक्टरी सलाह

पटना में 1957 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित हैं। अस्पताल में महज 97 लोग ही हैं। एक तिहाई लोग ऐसे हैं, जो डॉक्टर से परामर्श ही नहीं लिए हैं। लक्षण नहीं होने के कारण वह खुद को पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित मान रहे हैं, लेकिन हाल में कई ऐसे मामले आए हैं जो चौंकाने वाले हैं। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि बिना लक्षण वाला संक्रमण भी खतरनाक हो सकता है। पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज के कोविड वार्ड के इंचार्ज डॉ. अरुण अजय ने तो ऐसे मरीजों के खून के क्लॉटिंग का खतरा बताया है।

गंभीर होने पर ही जा रहे अस्पताल
कोरोना वार्ड में इलाज कर रहे डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि गंभीर होने के बाद ही मरीज अस्पताल आ रहे हैं। डॉक्टर भी मान रहे हैं कि जागरुकता का अभाव है और यही कारण है कि संक्रमण का पता चलने के बाद भी परामर्श लेने में भी लोग पीछे भागते हैं। मंगलवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक पटना में कुल 97 संक्रमित अस्पतालों भर्ती थे। पटना के AIIMS में 78, PMCH में 5, NMCH में 6, बिहटा ESI हॉस्पिटल में 3 और होटल अशोका में 5 संक्रमित हैं।

रिस्क जोन में होते हैं ऐसे मरीज
पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज कोविड वार्ड के प्रभारी डॉ अरुण अजय का कहना है कि ऐसे मामले बढ़े हैं जो बिना लक्षण के बाद अचानक से बिगड़ गए । कोरोना के कारण बिना लक्षण वाले मरीजों में ऐसा देखा गया है कि ब्लड में क्लॉट जम गए हैं। इस कारण से ब्रेन से लेकर हार्ट स्ट्रोक की समस्या आती है। पटना में ऐसे मामले बढ़ रहे हैं। डॉ अरुण अजय का कहना है कि बिना लक्षण के कोरोना संक्रमित जो घर में रहते हें और डॉक्टर से परामर्श नहीं लेते हें वह रिस्क जोन में होते हैं। ऐसे मरीजों में अगर कोई पुरानी बीमारी की हिस्ट्री है तो मामला और गंभीर हो जाता है।

खुद से अतिरिक्त ऑक्सीजन और बुखार की दवा घातक
डॉक्टर अरुण अजय का कहना है कि जो मरीज घर में हैं और खुद से ऑक्सीजन ले रहे हैं वह सावधान हो जाएं। ऐसे मरीजों के साथ समस्या हो सकती है। ऐसे लोगों का भी खतरा बढ़ जाता है जो बुखार की दवा खाकर बुखार व दर्द को दबा देते हैं। कुछ दिन बाद ऐसे संक्रमितों में कोई न कोई समस्या शुरू हो जाती है। संक्रमित होने के बाद बुखार को लगातार पैरासिटामॉल खाकर दबाना अच्छा नहीं, इसके लिए एक्सपर्ट की सलाह जरुरी है।

ब्लड थिकनेस की जांच जरुरी
डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि जिसके अंदर लक्षण नहीं है और वह कोरोना पॉजिटिव हैं, उन्हें भी डॉक्टर से परामर्श लेते रहना चाहिए। ऐसे संक्रमितों को ब्लड थिकनेस की जांच करानी चाहिए। डॉक्टरों को कहना है कि ऐसे मामले अधिक आ रहे हैं जो संक्रमित हुए और उन्हें कोई लक्षण नहीं आया लेकिन बाद में सांस में समस्या लेकर आते हैं। इसमें से कई ऐसे हैं, जिन्हें ऑक्सीजन या ICU में रखने की जरूरत पड़ जाती है। डॉक्टरों की सलाह है कि होम आइसोलेशन में रहने के बाद भी टोल फ्री नंबर पर डॉक्टर से संपर्क में रहें तो काफी हद तक खतरा टल जाएगा।

