सावधान रहें:कोरोना के समय में डेंगू का बढ़ा खतरा, शुरुआत में ही पटना में अब तक 90 मामले, 15 दिन काफी जोखिम भरा

पटना35 मिनट पहले
पटना में डेंगू के आने लगे मामले।
  • अगर तापमान में गिरावट नहीं आई तो डेंगू से राहत मिलने वाली नहीं है
  • कोविड में चलने वालीं कई दवाइयां डेंगू में जानलेवा हो सकती हैं, अपने से ना लें दवाइयां
  • घर के आसपास या घर में नहीं जमा होने दें साफ पानी, इसी में पनपता है डेंगू का मच्छर

कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे के बीच पटना में डेंगू भी दस्तक दे चुका है। शुरुआत में ही अब तक 90 मामले आ गए हैं। पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज में कोविड के नोडल अफसर डॉ पीएन झा का कहना है कि कोरोना के साथ डेंगू ना हो, इसके लिए विशेष रूप से सावधान रहना है। कोविड में चलने वालीं कई दवाइयां डेंगू में जानलेवा हो सकती हैं। डॉ पीएन झा का कहना है कि कोविड से बचाव तो जरूरी है ही, डेंगू से बचकर रहना है। अभी दिन में गर्मी और रात में सर्दी लग रही है। ऐसे में वायरल बुखार के साथ डेंगू और कोविड का भी खतरा होता है। अगर डेंगू में दर्द निवारक गोलियां या फिर एंटीबायोटिक ली जाए तो प्लेटलेट्स टूटने लगते हैं, जिससे शरीर के किसी भी हिस्से से ब्लीडिंग हो सकती है। इस कारण बुखार में सिर्फ पारासिटामोल ही खाना है। अगर तेज बुखार हो तो डॉक्टर से संपर्क करने के बाद ही दवाएं लें।

15 दिन डेंगू को लेकर काफी खतरनाक
आने वाले 15 दिन डेंगू को लेकर काफी खतरनाक हैं। प्रदेश के नोडल अफसर डॉ एमपी शर्मा का कहना है कि डेंगू के मच्छर तभी प्रभावहीन होते हैं, जब तापमान 16 डिग्री तक पहुंच जाता है। एक्सपर्ट का कहना है कि इस समय मौसम थोड़ा ठंडा हुआ है, ऐसे में उम्मीद है कि 15 दिनों में डेंगू को कमजोर करने वाला तापमान आ जाएगा। अगर तापमान में गिरावट नहीं आई तो डेंगू से राहत मिलने वाली नहीं है।

पटना हाई रिस्क जोन में
बिहार में अब तक 143 लोगों में डेंगू की पुष्टि हुई है। वहीं अकेले पटना में अब तक 90 मामले आए हैं। सरकारी आंकड़े डराने वाले हैं। वर्ष 2019 में सालभर में 1600 मामले आए थे, लेकिन इस बार प्रदेश में शुरुआत में ही 143 मामले आ गए हैं। सरकारी अस्पतालों में कोरोना के कारण डेंगू की व्यवस्था भी ठीक से नहीं हो पाई है।

पीएमसीएच में बनाया गया है डेंगू वार्ड : अधीक्षक
पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज के अधीक्षक डॉ बिगल कारक का कहना है कि डेंगू का वार्ड तो बनाया गया है, लेकिन मरीज भर्ती की स्थिति में नहीं हैं। बात प्राइवेट अस्पताल की करें तो यहां मरीजों की संख्या में बढ़ोत्तरी हो रही है, इसकी बड़ी वजह है कि कोविड सेंटर वाले अस्पताल में लोग भर्ती नहीं होना चाहते हैं। ऐसे में डेंगू को लेकर लापरवाही घातक हो सकती है।

समझें कोरोना और डेंगू के लक्षणों में बुनियादी अंतर

  • डेंगू : डेंगू में सर्दी-खांसी के अलावा बदन दर्द के साथ तेज बुखार रहता है
  • उल्टी आ सकती है
  • आंख के पिछले भाग में दर्द,
  • हथेली में खुजलाहट
  • शरीर पर चकत्ते उभर आते हैं
  • जब प्लेटलेट्स टूटने लगते हैं तो शरीर के किसी भी हिस्से से रक्तस्राव होने लगता है
  • कोविड : शुरुआत में बुखार, खांसी और सांस की तकलीफ
  • कोरोना के मामले में उल्टी के बजाय संक्रमित लोगों को दस्त हो सकता है
  • स्वाद और गंध को न पहचान पाना
  • त्वचा, पैर की उंगलियों पर घाव और चकत्ते जैसे लक्षण

घर में या आसपास पानी ना जमा होने दें, उस पर थोड़ा केरोसिन तेल डाल दें

फ्रीज, कूलर, फूल गमले आदि में जमा हुए साफ पानी में डेंगू के मच्छर पनपते हैं। 10 एमएल पानी भी इनके पनपने के लिए प्रयाप्त होता है। अगर इन चीजों में जमा हुए पानी पर थोड़ा केरोसिन तेल डाल देंगे तो उसके ऊपर जमा तेल की सतह के कारण ऑक्सीजन का कनेक्शन टूट जाएगा, जो लार्वा को पनपने नहीं देगा। घर के आसपास के गड्ढों में भी साफ पानी न जमा होने दें।

बचाव के लिए ये उपाय कारगर

  • खाली बर्तनों और बाल्टियों को उल्टा करके रखें, ताकि उसमें पानी ना जमा हो ने पाए
  • लंबी आस्तीन वाली शर्ट और फुल पैंट पहनें।
  • अपनी खिड़कियों और दरवाजों के सभी छिद्रों को बंद करें।
  • सोते समय मच्छरदानी का प्रयोग करें।
  • कूड़ेदान को नियमित साफ करें और ढंककर रखें।
