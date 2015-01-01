पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घरेलू हिंसा:लॉकडाउन में बंद हुई थी दुकान, तंगी के कारण पत्नी से हुआ झगड़ा, पत्थर से सिर फोड़ा, हुई मौत

भागलपुर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भागलपुर में घटना के बाद रोते-बिलखते मृतका के परिजन।
  • भागलपुर के बलुआचक की घटना, आर्थिक तंगी के कारण रोज होता था पत्नी से झगड़ा
  • बुधवार दोपहर शुरू हुआ था दोनों में विवाद, पुलिस ने आरोपी को किया गिरफ्तार

देश में कोरोना के रोकथाम के लिए लॉकडाउन हुआ था। लेकिन इस लॉकडाउन में न जाने कितने दुकानों को शटर डाउन कर दिया। कई लोग बेरोजगार हो गए। गरीबी की मार पड़ते ही रोजाना कई घरों में कलह शुरू गया। इसी कलह में आज एक महिला की जान चली गई। घटना भागलपुर के जगदीशपुर थाना क्षेत्र के बलुवाचक की है, जहां आर्थिक तंगी की वजह से शुरू हुए विवाद में मो. अजहर ने अपनी अनिरुद्ध निशा (40) को पत्थर से सिर फोड़ दिया। अधिक रक्तस्त्राव होने से निशा की मौत हो गई।

स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि मो. अजहर पंचर बनाने की दुकान चलाता था। लॉकडाउन में उसकी दुकान बंद हो गई थी, जिस कारण आर्थिक तंगी गई। घर में राशन व अन्य जरूरत की सामानों के लिए पत्नी बार-बार टोकती थी। इसी बात को लेकर रोजाना दोनों के बीच झगड़ा होता था। बुधवार दोपहर किसी बात को लेकर दोनों के बीच विवाद हुआ। देखते ही देखते हैं विवाद मारपीट में बदल गया। इसी दौरान पास रखे बड़े पत्थर से अजहर ने निशा का सिर फोड़ दिया। जिसके बाद निशा वहीं घायल हो गिर गई। सिर से अधिक खून बह जाने के कारण उसकी मौत हो गई।

घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस जगदीशपुर थानाध्यक्ष ब्रजेश कुमार दलबल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। स्थानीय लोगों से पूछताछ की तो पता चला कि महिला की हत्या उसके पति ने ही की है। पुलिस ने हत्यारोपी मो. अजहर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

