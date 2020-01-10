पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शंकर गुप्ता हत्याकांड:परिवार को पता है कि जमीन कारोबारी को किसने मारी गोली, इसके बावजूद खोल नहीं रहे अपना मुंह

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्थानीय लोगों ने कारोबारी को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया जहां इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई।
  • पुलिस का कहना है कि शंकर के खिलाफ आर्म्स एक्ट समेत कई मामले दर्ज हैं
  • शंकर का दो साला है और दोनों आपराधिक प्रवृत्ति का है

पटना सिटी के खांजेकला में सोमवार शाम जिस जमीन कारोबारी को गोली मारी गई थी मंगलवार को उसकी इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। कारोबारी का नाम शंकर गुप्ता है। वारदात के 24 घंटे बाद भी पुलिस के हाथ खाली हैं। पुलिस का दावा है कि शंकर की हत्या के पीछे जिन लोगों का हाथ है, परिवार को उन सबके बारे में जानकारी है। एसएसपी उपेंद्र शर्मा के मुताबिक जमीन कारोबारी के परिवार को सभी जानकारी मालूम है। लेकिन, परिवार के लोगों ने चुप्पी साध रखी है। पुलिस के साथ कोई जानकारी शेयर नहीं कर रहे हैं। पुलिस टीम कई बिंदुओं पर मामले की जांच कर रही है।

पटना पुलिस का कहना है कि शंकर गुप्ता एक विवादित शख्स था। उसके खिलाफ जानलेवा हमला और फायरिंग का केस दर्ज है। शंकर का दो साला है और दोनों आपराधिक प्रवृत्ति का है। सिटी एसपी का कहना है कि जमीन विवाद में ही शंकर की हत्या की आशंका है। जांच में उसके एक दोस्त का नाम सामने आ रहा है। जांच के बाद ही पूरा मामला स्पष्ट हो सकेगा।

बता दें कि जमीन कारोबारी शंकर गुप्ता सोमवार शाम बाइक से कहीं जा रहा था। इसी दौरान कृष्णा टॉकीज के पास अपराधियों ने उन्हें घरकर गोली मार दी थी और पिस्टल लहराते हुए मौके से भाग निकले थे। शंकर को प्राइवेट अस्पताल लाया गया जहां इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। थाने से महज 500 मीटर की दूरी पर अपराधियों ने वारदात को अंजाम दिया था।

