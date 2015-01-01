पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी के मुंशी की हत्या:अररिया में पुल का निर्माण कार्य चल रहा था, साइट पर चढ़कर अपराधियों ने कर्मी को उतारा मौत के घाट

अररिया42 मिनट पहले
सदर अस्पताल पूर्णिया में शव के पास मौजूद परिजन।
  • घटना अररिया जिले के रानीगंज थाना स्थित कालाबलुवा गांव की है
  • कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी के मालिक ने पुलिस से हत्यारे की गिरफ्तारी की मांग की है

अररिया में पुल निर्माण करा रहे एक कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी के मुंशी की अपराधियों ने गोली मार हत्या कर दी। घटना अररिया जिले के रानीगंज थाना स्थित कालाबलुवा गांव की है, जहां मंगलवार देर रात अपराधियों ने साइट पर मौजूद मुंशी सज्जो यादव के सीने में गोली दाग दी। घटना के बाद इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई। मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने घायल को कालाबलुआ अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया, जहां से प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद डॉक्टरों ने उसे सदर अस्पताल पूर्णिया रेफर कर दिया। लेकिन, रास्ते में ही सज्जो यादव ने दम तोड़ दिया।

वहीं घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस सदर अस्पताल पहुंच गई। पुलिस मृतक के परिजनों से पूछताछ कर रही है। पुलिस के अनुसार इस मामले में कुछ लोगों से पूछताछ की जा रही है। हत्या की वजह क्या है और किसने घटना को अंजाम दिया है, इसका पता लगाया जा रहा है।

किसी से कोई दुश्मनी भी नहीं थी

कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी के मालिक नवल किशोर यादव ने बताया कि उनके साइट पर पुल निर्माण कार्य चल रहा था। साइट पर करीब 50 मजदूर काम कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान बाइक सवार अपराधी आए और ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग करने लगे, जिसमें उनके मुंशी की मौत हो गई। उन्होंने बताया कि पुल निर्माण का कार्य 3-4 दिन में पूरा ही होने वाला था। उनकी किसी से कोई दुश्मनी भी नहीं है, फिर भी किसने वारदात को अंजाम दिया है यह जांच का विषय है। घटना के बाद संवेदकों में भय का माहौल है। पुलिस हत्यारे को जल्द से जल्द गिरफ्तार करे।

