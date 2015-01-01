पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गिरफ्तारी:CRPF की नौकरी छोड़ अपराधी बन गया था सतीश शर्मा, कई महीनों की फरारी के बाद एसटीएफ ने किया गिरफ्तार

पटना25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीआरपीएफ की नौकरी छोड़कर अपराध की दुनिया में आया था सतीश शर्मा।
  • महिला वार्ड पार्षद के बेटे की हत्या मामले में थी तलाश, पटना के शगुना मोड़ से पकड़ा गया
  • लखीसराय में भी एसटीएफ को मिली है कामयाबी, हथियार के साथ पकड़े गए दो तस्कर

पटना के शगुना मोड़ के पास एसटीएफ ने कुख्यात सतीश शर्मा को गिरफ्तार किया है। सतीश शर्मा सीआरपीएफ में सिपाही की नौकरी छोड़कर अपराधी बना था। पिछले कई महीनों से फरार चल रहा था। दो जिलों की पुलिस को इसकी तलाश थी। सतीश शर्मा पर हत्या और आर्म्स एक्ट के दो अलग-अलग मामले दर्ज हैं। इसके मूवमेंट की जानकारी एसटीएफ को लगी। गुरुवार को पटना के शगुना मोड़ के पास सतीश शर्मा आया हुआ था। जानकारी मिलने के चंद मिनटों के अंदर ही एसटीएफ ने छापेमारी करके उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

साल 2012 में छोड़ दी थी नौकरी

सतीश शर्मा शाहपुर थाना के गंगहारा गांव का रहने वाला है। साल 2012 में इसने सीआरपीएफ की नौकरी छोड़ दी थी। शाहपुर थानेदार के मुताबिक गांव आने के बाद इसने आपराधिक गतिविधियों को अंजाम देना शुरू कर दिया था। इसी साल अगस्त महीने में इसने एक महिला वार्ड पार्षद के बेटे जितेंद्र अस्थाना की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। तब से ये फरार चल रहा था। इसके ऊपर सारण के सोनपुर थाना में भी हत्या का एक मामला दर्ज है।

हथियार तस्करों के पास से बरामद पिस्टल और मैगजीन।
हथियार तस्करों के पास से बरामद पिस्टल और मैगजीन।

लखीसराय में भी बरामदगी

वहीं, एसटीएफ को दूसरी कामयाबी लखीसराय में मिली। यहां से हथियार के दो तस्करों पंचम सिंह उर्फ अूण सिंह और नौशाद उर्फ खुशीर्द को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इनके पास से एक देशी पिस्टल, दो मैगजीन, चार गोली और दो मोबाइल बरामद किया गया है। कनेक्शन खंगाले जाने के साथ ही इन दोनों से पूछताछ की जा रही है। हथियार तस्करी के मामले में ये दोनों पहले भी जेल जा चुके हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचुनाव की आखिरी रैली में नीतीश बोले- यह मेरा आखिरी चुनाव, अंत भला तो सब भला - बिहार - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें