सदन में झपकी:सत्र के पहले ही दिन सोते नजर आए डिप्टी CM तारकिशोर प्रसाद, सेल्फी लेती दिखीं MLA रश्मि वर्मा

पटना36 मिनट पहले
  
सदन के अंदर सोते दिखे डिप्टी सीएम तारकिशोर प्रसाद।

शीतकालीन सत्र के पहले ही दिन डिप्टी सीएम तारकिशोर प्रसाद सदन में सोते नजर आए। तारकिशोर प्रसाद काफी देर तक ऊंघते दिखे। सदन की कार्यवाही समाप्त होने के दौरान हलचल बढ़ने से उनकी नींद खुली। सदन के अंदर पत्रकार दीर्घा में लगी बड़ी स्क्रीन में सोते हुए डिप्टी सीएम की तस्वीरें साफ दिख रही थी। कई बार टीवी स्क्रीन पर सोते हुए उनकी तस्वीरें दिखीं।

बिहार की नई विधानसभा का पहला सत्र

सदन में सेल्फी लेती दिखीं BJP विधायक रश्मि वर्मा।
सदन में सेल्फी लेती दिखीं BJP विधायक रश्मि वर्मा।

मंगलवार तक कार्यवाही स्थगित

उधर, सदन के अंदर कई महिला विधायक सेल्फी लेती दिखीं। इनमें रश्मि वर्मा, शालिनी मिश्रा, किरण देवी और संगीता देवी शामिल थीं। इस दौरान वे आपस में बातचीत करते हुए सदन के अंदर सेल्फी ले रही थीं। सदन की कार्यवाही मंगलवार 11 बजे तक स्थगित हो गई है।

