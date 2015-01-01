पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कचरे से बनेगी खाद:कचरा हटाने में डिप्टी सीएम ने कहा- सुपौल सुपरमॉडल, इसी तर्ज पर होगी सभी नगर परिषद क्षेत्रों में साफ-सफाई

पटना24 मिनट पहले
सुपौल में डोर टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन होता है और वर्मी कम्पोस्ट बनाया जाता है।
  • सुपौल नगर परिषद कचरे से खाद तैयार कर 5 रुपए प्रतिकिलो बेच रहा है

नगर आवास विभाग की तैयारी है कि सुपौल नगर परिषद की तर्ज पर पूरे बिहार में साफ-सफाई की व्यवस्था अपनायी जाए। इसको लेकर विभाग कार्य भी कर रहा है। फिलहाल, नगर आवास विभाग विभिन्न प्रमंडलों से जुड़ी नगर निकाय में संचालित योजनाओं पर बैठक कर उसकी समीक्षा कर रहा है।
बुधवार को पटना के अधिवेशन भवन में तिरहुत प्रमंडल के नगर निकायों की समीक्षा हुई। इसमें उपमुख्यमंत्री सह नगर विकास मंत्री तारकेश्वर प्रसाद और उपमुख्यमंत्री रेणु देवी की उपस्थिति खास रही। उपमुख्यमंत्री सह नगर विकास मंत्री तारकेश्वर प्रसाद का कहना है कि सुपौल के तर्ज पर ही बिहार के नगर परिषद के एरिया में साफ-सफाई करायी जाएगी।
सुपौल का मॉडल ऐसा है
सुपौल नगर परिषद में सुबह 4 बजे से 5: 30 बजे के बीच शहर में सफाई करा ली जाती है। इसी तरह दोपहर व शाम के समय 2 बजे से 4 बजे के बीच और 3 बजे से 4 बजे के बीच सफाई करायी जाती है। विभाग का दावा है कि लोगों के घरों में नीला, हरा और पीला डिब्बा दिया गया है। पीला डिब्बे में हगीज या नैपकिन आदि फेंके जाते हैं। वहां डोर टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन होता है और वर्मी कम्पोस्ट बनाया जाता है। इस खाद को 5 रुपए किलो की दर से बेचा भी जा रहा है। दो बार कॉमर्शियल एरिया में और एक बार रेसीडेंशियल एरिया में झाड़ू लगाया जाता है।
यह है सच्चाई
सुपौल में नियमित कचरा उठाव और साफ-सफाई की बात सही है। खाद भी बनाया जा रहा है। लोगों के घरों में तीन तरह के डिब्बे भी दिए गए हैं। लेकिन यह भी कि इसका तरीके से इस्तेमाल नहीं हो रहा है। नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में ही कचरा डंप किया जा रहा है। शहर के वीणा रोड और सुपौल-सहरसा रोड में कचरा फेंका जा रहा है। कई बार पाया गया है कि यहां कचरा जलाया भी जाता है।
22 करोड़ रुपए के प्रोजेक्ट का हुआ था शिलान्यास
बुडको की ओर से 2019- 22 करोड़ रुपए के प्रोजेक्ट किया गया पर यह काम अधूरा पड़ा है। इसके तहत बरसाती पानी की निकासी के लिए नाला बनाया जाना था। बारिश के दिनों में कई इलाकों में वाटर लॉगिंग आम बात है। सीवरेज वाटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट यहां लगाया जाना था लेकिन यह पर अब तक नहीं बना है। अधिकारी बताते हैं कि स्टॉर्म वाटर ड्रेनेज सिस्टम का काम 80 फीसदी पूरा हो चुका है। सीवरेज सिस्टम बनाने की स्वीकृति के लिए भारत सरकार को लिखा गया है।

