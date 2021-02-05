पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैरेक्टर सर्टिफिकेट पर DGP-गृह सचिव की सफाई:बिहार सरकार के आर्डर की इंटरनेशनल चर्चा हुई तो अब कहा - इसमें नया कुछ नहीं था

पटना42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करते बिहार के (बाएं से) अपर गृह सचिव आमिर सुबहानी, DGP एसके सिंघल और ADG जितेंद्र कुमार।
प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करते बिहार के (बाएं से) अपर गृह सचिव आमिर सुबहानी, DGP एसके सिंघल और ADG जितेंद्र कुमार।
  • DGP ने कहा - कॉन्ट्रैक्ट देने के सिस्टम को मजबूत किया गया
  • कहा - सबको अपनी बात कहने का अधिकार, कोई शंका नहीं

बिहार सरकार का एक हालिया निर्देश अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर चर्चा में आ गया है। विभिन्न अंतर्राष्ट्रीय अखबारों और मैगजीन में इस निर्देश की चर्चा हुई है। इसके बाद अब प्रशासनिक महकमा इस निर्देश पर सफाई देने में जुट गया है। बिहार के DGP एसके सिंघल, अपर गृह सचिव आमिर सुबहानी और ADG जितेंद्र कुमार ने एक प्रेस कांफ्रेंस पर उक्त निर्देश को स्पष्ट किया है। DGP सिंघल ने कहा कि इस आंतरिक अधिसूचना से कॉन्ट्रैक्ट देने के सिस्टम को मजबूत किया गया है, ताकि कोई 'बैड एलिमेंट' कॉन्ट्रैक्ट हासिल न कर सके। लोकतंत्र में सबको अपनी बात कहने का अधिकार है। इसमें कहीं से कोई शंका नहीं है। सिर्फ FIR में नाम आने से कोई अपराधी नहीं हो जाता है, लेकिन संज्ञेय अपराध, अपराध है। अगर कोई धरना प्रदर्शन में आपराधिक कृत्य करता है तो कारवाई होगी।

बिहार के नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की खबर की तस्वीर।
बिहार के नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की खबर की तस्वीर।

सब-कॉन्ट्रैक्ट के लिए लाया गया नियम

DGP ने कहा कि बिहार में अब कोई कॉन्ट्रैक्ट लेता है, तो वह फिर किसी और को भी सब-कॉन्ट्रैक्ट दे सकता है। अब जिन्हें सब-कॉन्ट्रैक्ट दिया जाता है, उन्हें भी पुलिस से कैरेक्टर सर्टिफिकेट लेना होगा। कैरेक्टर सर्टिफिकेट को लेकर जो आदेश जारी किया गया था, यह बिहार में पहले से ही लागू है। उसमें कुछ अंश और जोड़ा गया है। अपर गृह सचिव आमिर सुबहानी ने कहा कि टेंडर लेने वाले कम्पनी-व्यक्ति साफ छवि का हो, साथ ही स्टाफ भी स्वच्छ छवि का हो, इसको सुनिश्चित करना होगा, तभी टेंडर मिलेगा। ADG जितेंद्र कुमार ने कहा कि इस संबंध में समय-समय पर क्षेत्रीय इकाइयों को कई निर्देश जारी किये गए थे। एक फ़रवरी को जारी किया गया निर्देश इसी सिलसिले में था, जिसपर भ्रम की स्थिति पैदा हुई।

कैरेक्टर सर्टिफिकेट में क्या होगा-क्या नहीं

पुलिस मुख्यालय का कहना है कि एक कैरेक्टर सर्टिफिकेट किसी भी तरह के अभ्यर्थी के आपराधिक इतिहास के बारे में जानकारी देता है। इसमें क्या लिखा जाएगा-क्या नहीं, इसके बारे में स्पष्ट निर्देश दिए गए हैं। ऐसे अभ्यर्थी, जिनके खिलाफ किसी मामले में जांच के बाद कोई आरोप-पत्र दाखिल नहीं किया गया है, या उन्हें किसी अदालत ने किसी मामले में दोषमुक्त कर दिया है, उसका जिक्र कैरेक्टर सर्टिफिकेट में नहीं किया जायेगा। इन तथ्यों के आधार पर विभिन्न तरह के अभ्यर्थियों (टेंडर-कॉन्ट्रैक्ट लेने वालों, स्थाई-संविदा पर नौकरी) के लिए प्रतिकूल स्थितियां बनेंगी, अगर उन्होंने किसी तरह का आपराधिक कृत्य किया होगा।

सरकार के आदेश में 'गंभीर परिणामों' की थी चेतावनी

बिहार सरकार की तरफ से जारी आदेश में सड़क जाम करने वालों, सार्वजनिक संपत्ति को नुकसान पहुंचाने वालों को सरकारी नौकरी और सरकारी ठेके से वंचित रखने का प्रावधान किया गया है। जारी आदेश के तहत, 'यदि कोई व्यक्ति विधि-व्यवस्था की स्थिति, विरोध प्रदर्शन, सड़क जाम इत्यादि मामलों में संलिप्त होकर किसी आपराधिक कृत्य में शामिल होता है और उसे इस कार्य के लिए पुलिस के द्वारा आरोप पत्रित किया जाता है तो उनके संबंध में चरित्र सत्यापन प्रतिवेदन में विशिष्ट एवं स्पष्ट रूप से प्रविष्टि की जाए। ऐसे व्यक्तियों को गंभीर परिणामों के लिए तैयार रहना होगा क्योंकि उनमें सरकारी नौकरी/सरकारी ठेके आदि नहीं मिल पायेंगे।'

इसलिए हुआ विवाद

इस आदेश पर नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव ने विरोध दर्ज कराया था। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर कहा कि 'मुसोलिनी और हिटलर को चुनौती दे रहे नीतीश कुमार कहते हैं अगर किसी ने सत्ता व्यवस्था के विरुद्ध धरना-प्रदर्शन कर अपने लोकतांत्रिक अधिकार का प्रयोग किया तो आपको नौकरी नहीं मिलेगी। मतलब नौकरी भी नहीं देंगे और विरोध भी प्रकट नहीं करने देंगे। बेचारे 40 सीट के मुख्यमंत्री कितने डर रहे हैं?'

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चर्चा हुई तो करना पड़ा प्रेस कांफ्रेंस

बिहार सरकार के इस ताजा निर्देश की अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चर्चा हुई है। इसे तेजस्वी यादव ने आज फिर सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है। उन्होंने ख़बरों की तस्वीरों के साथ लिखा - मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश जी को कोटि-कोटि बधाई! गुरु गोविंद सिंह, भगवान महावीर, माता सीता की जन्मभूमि एवं बुद्ध और गांधी की कर्मभूमि तथा विश्‍व को सर्वप्रथम गणतंत्र का ज्ञान देने वाली बिहार की महान धरा विश्वभर में आपके तानाशाही रवैये के कारण नकारात्मक चर्चा में है। शांत मन से सोच कुछ करिए।

तेजस्वी ने आगे लिखा - आदरणीय नीतीश जी, विश्व के जाने-माने अखबार-पत्रिकाएं आपके अलोकतांत्रिक और तानाशाही फैसलों की भर्त्सना कर रहे हैं। शांत चित्त से सोच समझ ही लोकतांत्रिक निर्णय लेना चाहिए। कृपया अपने फैसलों को वापस लीजिए।

  • कॉपी लिंक
