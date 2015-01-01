पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bihar Education Minister Meva Lal's Viral Video Of Incorrect Rendering National Anthem Rashtra Gaan

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खोली पोल:नीतीश के नए शिक्षा मंत्री मेवालाल चौधरी को राष्ट्रगान भी ठीक से गाने नहीं आता, राजद ने शेयर किया पुराना वीडियो

पटना13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजद ने ट्वीट कर शेयर किया है मेवालाल चौधरी का गलत राष्ट्रगान गाते वीडियो।

नीतीश कैबिनेट में नए शिक्षा मंत्री मेवालाल चौधरी को राष्ट्रगान भी नहीं आता। यह हम नहीं कह रहे, बल्कि राजद ने बुधवार को अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर पर एक पुराने वीडियो को डाल कर दावा किया है। ट्वीट किया गया है- ' भ्रष्टाचार के अनेक मामलों के आरोपी बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री मेवालाल चौधरी को राष्ट्रगान भी नहीं आता। नीतीश कुमार जी शर्म बची है क्या? अंतरात्मा कहाँ डुबा दी?'

वीडियो एक स्कूल या मकतब का लग रहा है, जिसमें टोपी पहने कुछ मुस्लिम बच्चों के बीच नेता जी तिरंगे के सामने राष्ट्रगान गाते नजर आ रहे हैं। वीडियो में वे गलत राष्ट्रगान गा रहे हैं। पहली पंक्ति से ही राष्ट्रगान गलत गाते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। विन्ध्य हिमाचल यमुना गंगा...के बाद नेता जी गड़बड़ा गए दिख रहे हैं। उच्छल जलधि तरंग...की जगह 'गाये गंगा...' बोल रहे हैं। इसके बाद की पंक्तियां भूलकर 'जय हे' की जगह 'जय हो, जय हो' कहकर भारत माता की जय का नारा लगवाते दिख रहे हैं। यह वीडियो कब का है, किस जगह का है, यह अभी पता नहीं चला है। भास्कर इसकी प्रामाणिकता की पुष्टी नहीं करता है।

फिलहाल यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है। लोग तरह-तरह के कमेंट भी कर रहे हैं। राजद ने अपने ऑफिशयल ट्विटर पर एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट कर मेवालाल चौधरी के बहाने नीतीश कुमार पर जमकर निशाना साधा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफाइजर की कोरोना वैक्सीन फाइनल ट्रायल में 95% तक असरदार, इसी साल 5 करोड़ डोज बनाने की तैयारी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें