  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bihar Election 2020; BJP Leader Nityanand Rai Attacks On Tejashwi Yadav Rahul Gandhi Over Bharat Mata Ki Jai

जनसभा:अररिया में नित्यानंद राय बोले- राहुल-तेजस्वी को भारत माता की जय बोलने में भी परहेज, क्या वे पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाएंगे

पटना24 मिनट पहले
तीसरे चरण के चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान नित्यानंद राय का विपक्ष पर हमला
  • नित्यानंद राय ने चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान जनसभा में पाकिस्तान का लिया नाम
  • भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने भी राहुल-तेजस्वी पर बोला हमला

केंद्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री और भाजपा नेता नित्यानंद राय ने अररिया के नरपतगंज में जनसभा के दौरान पाकिस्तान का जिक्र किया। उन्होंने राहुल और तेजस्वी पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि इन्हें भारत माता की जय कहने में परहेज है तो क्या वो पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाएंगे। लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए नित्यानंद राय ने कहा कि विपक्ष भाजपा पर आरोप लगाती है कि पार्टी लोगों को भारत माता की जय बोलने के लिए दबाव बनाती है। भारत के लोग भारत माता की जय नहीं बोलेंगे तो क्या पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाएंगे। पीएम मोदी के नेतृत्व में भारत विश्व गुरू बनाने की दिशा में आगे बढ़ चला है।

जेपी नड्डा ने भी राहुल-तेजस्वी पर साधा निशाना

भारतीय होने के बावजूद राहुल-तेजस्वी को भारत माता जय बोलना अच्छा नहीं लगता है। इससे पहले बेतिया के लौरिया में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने भी राहुल-तेजस्वी पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार में नेता प्रतिपक्ष जंगलराज के राजकुमार हैं। इसके बावजूद सत्र के दौरान मौजूद नहीं रहते हैं। वे बिहार की जनता को ठग रहे हैं। प्रदेश की जनता को तेजस्वी को आराम और नीतीश को काम देना चाहिए।

कोरोना महामारी के दौरान थे गायब

नड्डा ने रैली के दौरान राहुल गांधी पर भी हमला बोला। भाजपा नेता ने कहा कि कोविड महामारी के दौरान कांग्रेस के राजुकमार और तेजस्वी दिल्ली में बैठे हुए थे। अब चुनाव के दौरान बिहार के लोगों से पूछ रहे हैं कि प्रदेश में कोरोना के दौरान क्या हाल था। इस वैश्विक महामारी के दौरान सिर्फ सीएम नीतीश कुमार और भाजपा के कार्यकर्ताओं ने लोगों का ख्याल रखा। उनका ध्यान दिया।

