कसा शिकंजा:शिवहर प्रत्याशी श्रीनारायण सिंह हत्याकांड में पुलिस ने लाइनर को दबोचा

पटना25 मिनट पहले
श्रीनारायण सिंह की 15 दिन पहले शिवहर के पुरनहिया इलाके में गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी।
  • रामप्रवेश राय ने पुरानी रंजिश के कारण विकास झा उर्फ कालिया के साथ मिलकर लाइनर का काम किया था
  • लाइनर के पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ने के बाद अब इस मामले में कुछ और खुलासे की उम्मीद है

श्रीनारायण सिंह हत्याकांड में पुलिस ने सोमवार को लाइनर रामप्रवेश राय को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। रामप्रवेश राय ने पुरानी रंजिश के कारण विकास झा उर्फ कालिया के साथ मिलकर लाइनर का काम किया था। पुलिस ने रामप्रवेश राय को श्यामपुर भटहां से गिरफ्तार किया है। उसे जेल भेज दिया गया है। एसपी संतोष कुमार ने इस बात की जानकारी दी। लाइनर के पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ने के बाद अब इस मामले में कुछ और खुलासे की उम्मीद है।

श्रीनारायण सिंह बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में शिवहर से प्रत्याशी थे। 15 दिन पहले शिवहर के पुरनहिया इलाके में उनकी गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। गोली लगने से उनके एक समर्थक की भी मौत हो गई थी। वहीं, गोली चलाने वालों में से एक भीड़ के हत्थे चढ़ गया था और भीड़ ने उसकी पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी थी।

श्रीनारायण सिंह जनता दल राष्ट्रवादी पार्टी के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ रहे थे। अपराधियों ने श्रीनारायण सिंह को तब गोली मारी, जब वे चुनाव प्रचार कर रहे थे। सीतामढ़ी अस्पताल ले जाते वक्त रास्ते में ही उनकी मौत हो गई थी। पुलिस ने इस मामले मे तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया था।

श्रीनारायण सिंह पर 6 केस दर्ज थे। अवैध हथियार रखने के मामले में उन्हें दो साल की सजा भी हो चुकी थी। वो शिवहर के नयागांव के निवासी थे और नयागांव पंचायत के मुखिया और डुमरी कटसरी से जिला परिषद के सदस्य भी रह चुके थे।

