पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bihar Election 2020 ; Unable To Recover Money Recovered During Election Election Passed, But Did Not Know Where The Money, Gold And Silver And Drugs Came From

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अनसुलझी गुत्थी:चुनाव तो बीत गया, लेकिन नहीं पता चला कहां से आए रुपए, सोना-चांदी और मादक पदार्थ

पटनाएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: मनीष मिश्रा
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में खूब बरामद हुए पैसे।
  • चुनाव के दौरान बरामद पैसों का नहीं मिला पाता लेखा-जोखा, विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 में टूटा रिकार्ड
  • प्रथम चरण के बाद अब तक लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 और विधानसभा 2015 से अधिक हो गई है रुपए की बरामदगी

कोरोना काल में चुनाव के दौरान रुपए की बरामदगी का बड़ा रिकार्ड टूटा है। तीनों चरणों के मतदान तक जो रुपया बरामद किया गया है, वह विधानसभा चुनाव 2015 और लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 से काफी अधिक है। रुपए तो खूब बरामद हुए, लेकिन इनकी जड़ नहीं पता चल सकी है। नेपाल सीमा से सटे विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में रुपए की बरामदगी हो या पटना में, कहीं से कोई स्रोत तक नहीं जुड़ पाता है। चुनाव संपन्न होने तक इंफोर्समेंट एजेंसियों ने 25.11 करोड़ रुपए नगद बरामद किए हैं, लेकिन एक भी मामले में जड़ तक नहीं पहुंचा जा सका है। स्रोत तक नहीं पहुंचाने के कारण जांच एजेंसियों की जांच भी भटक जाती है।

चुनाव शांत होते ही शांत हो जाता है मामला
चुनाव के दौरान बरामद रुपए का मामला भी चुनाव के साथ ही शांत हो जाता है। विधानसभा 2015 चुनाव के साथ लोकसभा 2019 में लगभग 50 कारोड़ रुपए बरामद किए गए थे। अब तक इस मामले में खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है कि रुपए कहां से आए थे। चुनाव के बाद भी अगर ऐसे मामलों को लेकर गंभीरता होती तो पैसे का स्रोत सामने आ जाता, लेकिन जांच एजेंसियों के सामने बड़ी चुनौती ये भी होती है कि पैसा बरामद होने के बाद पूछताछ में संबंधित से नेटवर्क का पता नहीं चल पाता है। लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 और विधानसभा चुनाव 2015 में जो भी कार्रवाई हुई, उसमें अब तक कोई बड़ा खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है।

हर चुनाव में बढ़ती गई बरामदगी
चुनाव के दौरान रुपए की बरामदगी बढ़ती गई है। 2015 और 2019 में हुए विधानसभा और लोकसभा चुनाव में 50 करोड़ के आसपास की बरामदगी हुई थी, लेकिन 2020 के विधानसभा चुनाव के प्रथम चरण में यह आंकड़ा पार हो गया था। निर्वाचन आयोग के आकड़ों के मुताबिक 2010 में 25 करोड़ के आसपास बरामदगी, जब्ती हुई थी। इस बार कोरोना काल में हर रिकार्ड टूटा है। 2010 विधानसभा और 2015 विधानसभा चुनाव के साथ लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में औसतन आंकड़ा 25 से 50 करोड़ के बीच ही जब्ती हुई, लेकिन इस बार कोरोना काल में चुनाव के प्रथम चरण में ही जब्ती का आंकड़ा रिकार्ड को पार कर गया था।

हर दिन होती रही जब्ती, टूटता गया रिकार्ड
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 के लिए 25 सितंबर को आचार संहिता लागू की गई थी। निर्वाचन कार्यालय के आंकड़ों की बात करें तो तीसरे चरण का मतदान पूरा होने के बाद 21.11 करोड़ रुपए नगद बरामद किए गए। इसके अलावा 9576037 लाख रुपए नेपाली मुद्रा बरामद की गई। यह विधानसभा चुनाव 2015 और लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 की कुल अवधि में बरामद पैसे से काफी अधिक है।

सोना-चांदी, शराब गांजा सब बरामद
निर्वाचन कार्यालय के मुताबिक इस बार चुनाव में सोना चांदी से लेकर शराब गांजा सब बरामद हुआ है। अब तक 25.21 करोड़ भारतीय नोट, 9576037 लाख नेपाली कैरेंसी, महंगे रत्नों के साथ 19.732 किलो सोना और 275.312 किलो चांदी, ड्र्रग्स एवं मादक पदार्थ, जिसमें 4887 किलो गांजा, 116.5 किलो चरस, 1.5 किलो हेरोइन, 40 किलो अन्य मादक पदार्थ बरामद किए गए हैं। इसी तरह 11.80 किलो अफीम और 150 किलो ब्राउन शुगर भी बरामद किए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंव्हाइट हाउस में ट्रम्प के दूसरे कार्यकाल की तैयारियां, उन्होंने अब तक बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें