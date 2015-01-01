पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bihar Election 2020 Updates; Pm Narendra Modi Open Letter To People Of State, Says Bihar Needs Nitish Kumar Government

अपील:पीएम का बिहारवासियों के नाम पत्र, बिहार के विकास के लिए नीतीश कुमार की सरकार की जरूरत है

पटना36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पीएम मोदी ने बिहारवासियों के नाम नार पन्नों की चिट्ठी लिखी है।
  • बिहार चुनाव के आखिरी चरण का प्रचार समाप्त होने से कुछ देर पहले ट्विटर पर जारी किया
  • बिहार में सीएनजी आधारित ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था लाने की बात कही

बिहार चुनाव के आखिरी चरण का प्रचार गुरुवार को समाप्त हो गया। आखिरी दिन के प्रचार से दूर रहे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बिहार के लोगों के नाम पत्र लिखा है। 'बिहार के भाइयों और बहनों के नाम मेरा पत्र' के माध्यम से उन्होंने अंतिम दिन के प्रचार में अपनी मौजूदगी दिखाने की भी कोशिश की। पीएम ने कहा है कि बिहार का विकास अटके नहीं, इसके लिए उन्हें बिहार में नीतीश कुमार की सरकार की जरूरत है।

बिहार में ईज ऑफ लिविंग लाने का दिया भरोसा
पीएम ने अपने चार पन्नों की चिट्‌ठी में बिहार में 'ईज ऑफ लाइफ' यानि बिहारवासियों के जीवन में सुख-सुविधाएं और बढ़ाए जाने की बात कही है। इसके लिए उन्होंने बिहार में सीएनजी आधारित ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था लाने की बात कही है। बिहार को ऊर्जा गंगा योजना का अहम हिस्सेदार बताते हुए उन्होंने राज्य में गैस बेस्ड इकोनॉमी को विकसित करने की बात कही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचुनाव की आखिरी रैली में नीतीश बोले- यह मेरा आखिरी चुनाव, अंत भला तो सब भला - बिहार - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें