एडीआर की रिपोर्ट:दूसरे चरण के 389 उम्मीदवारों के ऊपर दर्ज हैं गंभीर आपराधिक मामले, कांग्रेस के संजीव सिंह सबसे अमीर

पटना36 मिनट पहले
एडीआर की रिपोर्ट में 118 उम्मीदवार हैं करोड़पति
  • गंभीर अपराध के मामले में सबसे अधिक राजद के 28 उम्मीदवारों पर दर्ज हैं कई केस, 4 के उपर बलात्कार का भी है मामला
  • करोड़पति हैं 118 उम्मीदवार, इसमें पहले पायदान पर राजद और दूसरे नंबर पर शामिल है भाजपा

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर दूसरे चरण की एडीआर रिपोर्ट सामने आ गई है। इस रिपोर्ट के अनुसार आपराधिक छवि वाले उम्मीदवारों की संख्या काफी अधिक है। दूसरे चरण में कुल 1463 उम्मीदवार चुनावी मैदान में हैं। इनमें 389 ऐसे उम्मीदवार हैं, जिनके ऊपर हत्या, अपहरण, बलात्कार और महिलाओं पर अत्याचार सहित दूसरे गंभीर अपराध वाले केस दर्ज हैं। 502 उम्मीदवारों के ऊपर दूसरे आपराधिक मामले दर्ज हैं।

राजद के उम्मीदवारों पर सबसे ज्यादा गंभीर आरोप

इस चरण में राजद के कुल 56 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। इनमें 28 के पर गंभीर आपराधिक मामले दर्ज हैं। इस मामले में भाजपा भी अछूती नहीं है। इसके 46 उम्मीदवारों में से 20 के ऊपर गंभीर अपराध के मामले दर्ज हैं। इसी तरह कांग्रेस के 24 में 10, लोजपा के 52 में 24, बीएसपी के 33 में 14 और जदयू के 43 में से 15 उम्मीदवारों के उपर गंभीर आपराधिक केस दर्ज है। इन सभी राजनीतिक पार्टियों के 49 उम्मीदवार ऐसे हैं, जिन्होंने किसी न किसी तरह से महिलाओं पर अत्याचार किया। इनमें 4 उम्मीदवारों के उपर बलात्कार जैसे बेहद गंभीर अपराध के मामले भी दर्ज हैं। 107 उम्मीदवारों के ऊपर धारा 307 के तहत हत्या के प्रयास का मामला दर्ज है। एडीआर की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार अपराध के मामले में उम्मीदवारों की तरफ से घोषित किए गए डिटेल्स से स्पष्ट हुआ कि दूसरे चरण के 94 में से 84 विधानसभा क्षेत्र संवेदनशील हैं।

5 करोड़ से अधिक की संपत्ति वाले 118 उम्मीदवार

आपराधिक मामलों के साथ ही दूसरे चरण के अधिकांश उम्मीदवार धन से भी बाहुबली हैं। कांग्रेस के पास 24 ऐसे उम्मीदवार हैं, जिनकी संपत्ति 10.25 करोड़ से काफी अधिक है। एडीआर की रिपोर्ट बताती है कि 118 उम्मीदवारों की संपत्ति 5 करोड़ से अधिक है। 185 उम्मीदवार के पास 2 करोड़ से अधिक की संपत्ति है। जबकि 426 उम्मीदवारों की संपत्ति 50 लाख से 2 करोड़ के बीच की है। इसमें सबसे अधिक राजद के 46, भाजपा के 39, लोजपा के 35 और जदयू के 35 उम्मीदवार करोड़पति हैं। करोड़पति उम्मीदवारों के मामले पर दूसरे नंबर पर कांग्रेस है। इसके बाद राजद, जदयू, लोजपा और फिर बीएसपी के उम्मीदवार करोड़पति की लिस्ट में शामिल हैं।

कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार संजीव सिंह हैं सबसे अमीर

वैशाली से संजीव सिंह कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार हैं। दूसरे चरण के सभी उम्मीदवारों में ये सबसे अमीर हैं। चल और अचल संपत्ति मिलाकर इनके पास 56 करोड़ से भी अधिक की संपत्ति है। दूसरे बड़े अमीर उम्मीदवार हाजीपुर से राजद के देव कुमार चौरसिया हैं। चल और अचल मिलाकर ये 49 करोड़ की संपत्ति के मालिक हैं। टॉप 3 में बड़ा नाम कांग्रेस के ही पारू से उम्मीदवार अनुनय सिन्हा का है। ये 46 करोड़ रुपए की संपत्ति के मालिक हैं।

