मतगणना:पटना के एएन कॉलेज जाने वाले सभी रास्तों को किया गया बंद, सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम

पटना29 मिनट पहले
पटना में एएन कॉलेज में हो रही है मतों की गिनती।
  • एएन कॉलेज जानेवाले मुख्य रास्तों पर पुलिस ने की बैरिकेडिंग।
  • वैकल्पिक रास्तों का इस्तेमाल करके गंतव्य पहुंच रहे लोग।

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव की मतगणना आठ बजे से शुरू हो जाएगी, बिहार में कुल 55 मतगणना केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। पटना में हमेशा की तरह एएन कॉलेज में मतों की गिनती होनेवाली है। राजधानी में सुबह से ही मतगणना को लेकर मतगणना केंद्र के पास सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कड़ी कर दी गई है। एएन कॉलेज जानेवाले मुख्य रास्तों पर पुलिस ने बैरिकेडिंग कर दी है। किसी गाड़ी को एएन कॉलेज के तरफ नहीं जाने दिया जा रहा है। यहां तक की एंबुलेंस को भी वैकल्पिक रास्ते से भेजा जा रहा है।

भागलपुर के मतगणना केंद्र पर भी सुरक्षा कड़ी, बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात।
पार्टी कार्यालयों में बढ़ने लगी भीड़

एक तरफ मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर मीडियाकर्मियों की गहमागहमी है तो दूसरी तरफ भाजपा, राजद और जदयू कार्यालय के बाहर भी मीडिया का हुजूम उमड़ पड़ा है। एक अणे मार्ग स्थित मुख्यमंत्री आवास और 10 सर्कुलर रोड स्थित राबड़ी देवी आवास के बाहर भी भीड़ जमा है। पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं समेत विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से आए समर्थक भी जुटने शुरू हो गए हैं।

