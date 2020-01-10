पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Nitish Kumar | Bihar Election JDU BJP News Update; Narendra Modi Seen In Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Poster

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव:नीतीश की तारीफें करते नहीं थक रहे मोदी, पटना में जगह-जगह लगाए गए पोस्टर

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मोदी-नीतीश के इस पोस्टर पर लिखा है-"नो कन्फ्यूजन ग्रेट कॉम्बिनेशन"। मतलब यह दोनों नेताओं को बीच कोई भ्रम जैसी स्थिति नहीं है और दोनों के बीच गहरा तालमेल है।
  • पटना के प्रमुख चौक-चौराहों पर तीन जगह मोदी-नीतीश का पोस्टर लगाया गया है
  • एक तस्वीर पर कैप्शन लिखा है-"नो कन्फ्यूजन ग्रेट कॉम्बिनेशन"

कभी एक दूसरे से छत्तीस का आंकड़ा रखने वाले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार अब एक दूसरे की तारीफें करते नहीं थक रहे हैं। जुबानी तो छोड़िए भाजपा की तरफ से अब पोस्टर भी लगाया जा रहा है जिसमें पीएम मोदी नीतीश की खूब तारीफ कर रहे हैं। पार्टी की तरफ से अब तक पटना के प्रमुख चौक-चौराहों पर तीन पोस्टर लगाए गए हैं जिसमें मोदी और नीतीश साथ दिख रहे हैं। दो तस्वीरों में पीएम मोदी ने नीतीश की तारीफ की है तो वहीं तीसरी तस्वीर में यह कैप्शन लिखा है-"नो कन्फ्यूजन ग्रेट कॉम्बिनेशन"। मतलब यह दोनों नेताओं को बीच कोई भ्रम जैसी स्थिति नहीं है और दोनों के बीच गहरा तालमेल है।

इस पोस्टर में पीएम मोदी मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार की तारीफ कर रहे हैं।
इस पोस्टर में पीएम मोदी मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार की तारीफ कर रहे हैं।

नीतीश का चेहरा और मोदी के काम पर मांगेंगे वोट
बिहार के चुनाव में इस तरह की तस्वीरें पहली बार देखने को मिल रही है। पार्टी की तरफ से अपने बड़े नेताओं के पोस्टर तो हमेशा लगते हैं लेकिन ऐसा संभवतः पहली बार हो रहा है जब भाजपा की तरफ से मोदी और नीतीश की तस्वीरें लगाई जा रही है और उसमें मोदी का बयान भी लिखा है जिसमें वे सीएम की तारीफ कर रहे हैं। भाजपा ने इस बार जो थीम सॉन्ग बनाया है उसमें भी नीतीश का जिक्र है। जगह-जगह पर यह गाना बजाया जा रहा है-"आत्मनिर्भर बिहार बनाना है और नीतीश कुमार को जिताना है।" मतलब साफ है कि भाजपा पूरी तरह इस बार नीतीश के चेहरे पर ही मैदान में है। पार्टी बिहार के किसी लीडर को आगे नहीं करना चाहती है। मोदी का काम और नीतीश का चेहरा लेकर भाजपा चुनावी समर में है।

इसमें मोदी कह रहे हैं-नीतीश जी जैसे सहयोगी हों, तो कुछ भी संभव है।
इसमें मोदी कह रहे हैं-नीतीश जी जैसे सहयोगी हों, तो कुछ भी संभव है।

गुटबाजी न हो जाए इसलिए लोकल लीडर को आगे करने से बच रही भाजपा
वरिष्ठ पत्रकार प्रवीण बागी कहते हैं कि पिछले दो सालों में भाजपा कई विधानसभा चुनाव हार चुकी है। ऐसे में पार्टी किसी तरह का कोई रिस्क लेने के मूड में नहीं है। चुनाव का जो भी परिणाम हो उसके जिम्मेदारी सिर्फ नीतीश कुमार होंगे। दूसरी बात यह कि भाजपा नहीं चाहती कि चुनाव से पहले बिहार में कोई गुट बने। बिहार के किसी एक चेहरे को अगर पोस्टर पर जगह मिलती है तो गुटबाजी का डर है। यह भाजपा किसी भी हाल में नहीं चाहती है। यह वजह है कि भाजपा बिहार में पहले ही ऐलान कर चुकी है कि वह नीतीश के चेहरे पर मैदान में उतरेगी।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें