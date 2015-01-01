पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bihar Election Result 2020 BJP News Update; State President Sanjay Jaiswal On Counting And Mahagathbandhan Early Trends

सियायी बोल:संजय जायसवाल बोले- शाम तक इंतजार कीजिए, फैसला NDA के पक्ष में आएगा; मनोज झा ने कहा- चंद घंटे ठहरिए, एक अणे मार्ग में युवा चेहरा आने वाला है

पटना28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष संजय जायसवाल ने शाम तक इंतजार करने को कहा।
  • मतगणना के रुझानों में महागठबंधन को आगे दिखाया गया है।
  • संजय जायसवाल ने मतगणना को लेकर शाम तक इंतजार करने को कहा।

बिहार भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डॉ. संजय जायसवाल ने मतगणना के रुझानों पर कहा कि कृप्या शाम 5 बजे तक का इंतजार कीजिए, जब उनसे पूछा गया कि क्या भाजपा सरकार बना रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि अभी मतगणना चल रही है। ऐसे में किसी तरह की टिप्पणी करना सही नहीं होगा। शाम 5 बजे तक सारी बातें पता चल जाएगी।

एनडीए के पक्ष में जनता का फैसला
डॉ. संजय जायसवाल भाजपा कार्यालय में मीडियाकर्मियों को सवालों का जवाब दे रहे थे। जब उनसे पूछा गया कि एग्जिट पोल और मतगणना के रुझानों में महागठबंधन को आगे दिखाया गया है तो इसपर उन्होंने कहा कि ये सब बातें कोई मैटर नहीं करती है। जनता का फैसला ही सर्वोपरी होता है, और मैं जानता हूं कि जनता का फैसला एनडीए के पक्ष में होगा।

क्या बोले मनोज झा

राजद सांसद और प्रवक्ता मनोज झा ने कहा कि महागठबंधन को जनादेश की नहीं जनता का आदेश मिलेगा। बिहार में मतदान रोजगार, शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य के क्षेत्र में आमूल-चूल परिवर्तन के लिए हुआ है। उन्होंने कहा कि चंद घंटों का इंतजार कीजिए, एक अणे मार्ग का चेहरा बदलनेवाला है, युवा चेहरा आने वाला है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें