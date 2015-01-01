पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Bihar Election Result 2020 Date November 10; JDU RJD BJP LJP Party Workers And Leaders In Action In Gaya

गया:मतगणना को लेकर पार्टी कार्यालयों में बढ़ी चहल-पहल, हरकत में आए नेता-कार्यकर्ता

गया6 मिनट पहले
  • 10 नवंबर का है बेसब्री से इंतजार
  • कल आएंगे नतीजे, कार्यकर्ता जुटे तैयारियों में

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव का परिणाम मंगलवार को आना है। इसको लेकर हर स्तर पर सरगर्मी बढ़ गई है। गया में भी कुछ ऐसा ही नजारा पार्टी कार्यालयों के बाहर देखने को मिल रहा है। नेता-कार्यकर्तांओं की चहल-पहल बढ़ गई है। पहले चरण के मतदान के बाद गया के दसों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में सन्नाटा पसर गया था लेकिन अब कार्यालय गुलजार होते दिख रहे हैं। नेताओं के साथ कार्यकर्ता भी हरकत में आ गए हैं और मतगणना को लेकर तैयारियों में जुट गए हैं।

नगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा प्रत्याशी डॉ. प्रेम कुमार के कार्यालय में सोमवार की सुबह से ही चहल-पहल है। विभिन्न इलाकों से आए कार्यकर्ता मतगणना की तैयारियों में जुट गए हैं। प्रेम कुमार खुद कार्यकर्ताओं से बातचीत कर रहे हैं और उनकी जिम्मेदारी समझा रहे हैं। सबकी नजर अब कल पर है, जिसका सबको बेसब्री से इंतजार है। 28 अक्टूबर के बाद पार्टी कार्यालय के बाहर सन्नाटा पसर गया था लेकिन अब गया में इनकी चहलकदमी बढ़ गई है।

वहीं, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अखौरी ओंकारनाथ श्रीवास्तव उर्फ मोहन श्रीवास्तव के कार्यालय में चहल-पहल देखी जा रही है।शुरू हो गयी है। एक्जिट पोल के बाद कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच थोड़ी निराशा जरूर है, बावजूद इसके मोहन श्रीवास्तव अपनी जीत को लेकर आश्वस्त दिख रहे हैं। इनके ऑफिस के बाहर भी सोमवार को चहलकदमी दिखी। इधर, वजीरगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा प्रत्याशी वीरेंद्र सिंह और कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार डॉ. शशि शेखर सिंह के कार्यालय का भी ऐसा ही नजारा है। टिकारी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से चुनाव लड़ रहे हम पार्टी के प्रत्याशी डॉ अनिल कुमार के यहां भी चुनावी सरगर्मी देखते बन रही है।

