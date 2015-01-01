पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारी पड़ेगी ये लापरवाही:जीत हार के चक्कर में पार्टी नेताओं और समर्थकों ने ताक पर रख दी कोरोना गाइडलाइन

पटना18 मिनट पहले
राजनीतिक दलों के समर्थकों की भीड़ में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की उड़ीं धज्जियां।
  • पार्टी कार्यालयों के बाहर दिनभर गहमागहमी के बीच लोगों की भीड़ रही
  • मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर धारा 144 के साथ कोरोना गाइडलाइन पूरी तरह फेल दिखी

चुनाव में जीत-हार के चक्कर में न नेताओं ने कोरोना गाइडलाइन का ख्याल रखा और ना ही समर्थकों की भीड़ ने कोई सतर्कता बरती। पार्टी कार्यालय के बाहर दिनभर गहमागहमी के बीच लोगों की भीड़ रही। शाम होते ही पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं और समर्थकों की भीड़ और ज्यादा बढ़ गई। इस दौरान ज्यादातर लोग न मास्क पहने नजर आए और ना ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ख्याल रखा।

धारा 144 के साथ कोरोना गाइडलाइन फेल
सुबह में राजद कार्यालय और राबड़ी आवास के पास समर्थकों और कार्यकर्ताओं की उत्साहित भीड़ ने कोरोना संक्रमण का कोई ख्याल नहीं रखा। सुबह 10 बजे के बाद जब एनडीए लगातार बढ़त की ओर बढ़ने लगा तो भाजपा और जदयू कार्यालय के बाहर भीड़ काफी बढ़ने लगी। इस दौरान न नेताओं ने और ना ही कार्यकर्ता और समर्थकों ने आपस में दूरी रखी और ना मास्क की गंभीरता को समझा। मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर धारा 144 के साथ कोरोना गाइडलाइन पूरी तरह फेल दिखी।

