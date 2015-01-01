पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीएम का संदेश:प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी शाम 6 बजे भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को करेंगे सबोधित, बिहार की रणनीति को लेकर पार्लियामेंट्री बोर्ड की होगी बैठक

पटना17 मिनट पहले
बिहार में मिली जीत के बाद भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को पीएम का संदेश
  • बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में एनडीए को मिली बहुमत।
  • कांटे की टक्कर में बहुमत के आंकड़ों से पीछे महागठबंधन।

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजों में भाजपा को जबरदस्त बढ़त मिली है। जनता ने भाजपा को 74 सीटें दी है। जनता के इस विश्वास पर पीएम मोदी भी गदगद हैं। बुधवार की शाम दिल्ली के भाजपा कार्यालय से प्रधानमंत्री मोदी कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करेंगे। इस जीत के बाद भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को संदेश देंगे।

रणनीति पर चर्चा

बताया जा रहा है कि पीएम मोदी के संबोधन के बाद भाजपा पार्लियामेंट्री बोर्ड की बैठक होगी। इसमें बिहार में सरकार बनाने को लेकर रणनीति पर चर्चा हो सकती है। बिहार से सुशील कुमार मोदी, नित्यानंद राय, संजय जायसवाल, गिरिराज सिंह, भूपेंद्र यादव और देवेंद्र फडनवीस शामिल हो सकते हैं। बिहार चुनाव के नतीजों में भाजपा अब बडे़ भाई की भूमिका में आ गई है। जदयू को मात्र 43 सीट आई है। अब तक बड़े भाई के तौर पर जेडीयू से नीतीश कुमार मुख्यमंत्री रहे हैं, लेकिन नतीजों के बाद सीएम के नाम को लेकर भी पार्लियामेंट्री बोर्ड की बैठक में चर्चा हो सकती है।

