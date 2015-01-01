पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच की मांग:चलती मतगणना के बीच कहां से आए एएन कॉलेज के पास ईवीएम बॉक्स से भरे चार ट्रक, गड़बड़ी की आशंका पर पार्टी कार्यकर्ता उठा रहे सवाल

42 मिनट पहले
एएन कॉलेज के पास ईवीएम बॉक्स से भरे ट्रक मिलने पर पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं का हंगामा।
  • मतगणना स्थल पटना के एएन कॉलेज के गेट नंबर दो के पास चारों ट्रक को रोका गया
  • कोई भी अधिकारी यह बताने को तैयार नहीं है कि ट्रक आने की जानकारी किसे है

चलती मतगणना के बीच एएन कॉलेज के पास ईवीएम से भरे चार ट्रक लगे मिले हैं। ये ट्रक एएन कॉलेज के गेट नंबर दो के पास लगे हैं। पार्टी कार्यकताओं ने गड़बड़ी की आशंका को लेकर ट्रकों को रोक कर रखा है। ये ट्रक कहां से आए, कौन लेकर आया, यह अभी सवाल बना हुआ है।

मतगणना स्थल पटना के एएन कॉलेज के गेट नंबर दो के पास चारों ट्रक को रोका गया है। ट्रक को रोकने वालों में सभी दलों के कार्यकर्ता हैं। ट्रक चालक का कहना है कि वह गायघाट से आ रहा है। चारों ट्रक एक ही मालिक का है। मालिक ने ड्राइवर को रोड पर गाड़ी लगाने को कहा था। इन ट्रकों के पास लोगों की भीड़ है। कार्यकर्ताओ ने चालक से चाबी ले ली है। अब वह जांच की मांग कर रहे हैं।

आयोग की टीम ने ट्रकों का वीडियो बनाया

आयोग की टीम ने ट्रकों का वीडियो बनाने के साथ चालक का बयान ले लिया है। कार्यकर्ता गड़बड़ी की आशंका जता रहे हैं, जबकि चालक का कहना है खाली बॉक्स है, जिसमें ईवीएम ले जाना है। बड़ी बात यह है कि कोई भी अधिकारी यह बताने को तैयार नहीं है कि ट्रक आने की जानकारी किसे है और बिना गणना पूरी हुए ट्रक क्यों अंदर ले जाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा था।

