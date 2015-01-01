पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  • Bihar Election Result, Patna AN College Vote Counting Update; Policemen Satisfied With Food Quality

ये कैसा खाना:250 रुपए की प्लेट देख मतगणना में ड्यूटी कर रहे पुलिसकर्मी बोले- यह तो घोटाला है, हो जाएगी गैस्ट्रिक जैसी बीमारी

पटना17 मिनट पहले
एएन कॉलेज के पास मतगणना के दौरान ड्यूटी में लगे पुलिसकर्मियों को मिल रहा ऐसा खाना।
  • एएन कॉलेज में घंटों लाइन में लगने के बाद मिला खाने का पैकेट, क्वालिटी देख भड़के पुलिसकर्मी
  • आधे से ज्यादा पुलिसकर्मियों को नहीं मिले खाने के पैकेट, कुछ ने दूसरी जगह पैसे देकर खाना खाया

पटना के एएन कॉलेज में मतगणना में ड्यूटी दे रहे पुलिसकर्मियों को खाने के लिए मशक्कत करनी पड़ी रही है। उन लोगों को विभाग की ओर से खाने के प्लेट मुहैया कराए जा रहे थे। लेकिन खाने की क्वालिटी से पुलिसकर्मी संतुष्ट नहीं दिखे। बताया जा रहा है कि खाने के एक पैकेट की कीमत 250 रुपए है। इस खाने के लिए उन्हें घंटों में लाइन में लगना पड़ रहा है। एक पुलिसकर्मी ने बताया कि खाने की क्वालिटी अच्छी नहीं है, इससे तो गैस्ट्रिक हो जाएगा। ढ़ाई सौ रुपए तो बहुत है। खाने को देखकर लगता है कि इस खाने की कीमत मुश्किल से सत्तर रुपए होगी। यह तो खाने का घोटाला लग रहा है।

सभी पुलिसकर्मियों को नहीं मिल सका पैकेट
खाने के पैकेट विभाग की तरफ से पुलिस लाइन की गाड़ी लेकर आई थी। हालांकि, इस खाने के लिए पुलिसकर्मियों को पैसे नहीं देने पड़ रहे थे। उनलोगों को पहले से विभाग की ओर से खाने के लिए पर्चियां दी गई थीं। उन्हीं पर्चियों को देकर वे पुलिस लाइन की गाड़ी से खाने के पैकेट ले रहे थे। पैकेट के साथ एक लीटर पानी की बोतल भी दी जा रही थी। हालांकि, सभी पुलिसकर्मियों को खाने के पैकेट नहीं मिल पाए थे। एएन कॉलेज में लगभग 250 पुलिसकर्मियों की ड्यूटी लगी थी। लेकिन, करीब आधे पुलिसकर्मियों को ही पैकेट मिल पाए। लगभग 125 पुलिसकर्मी खाने के पैकेट से वंचित रह गए। एक पुलिसकर्मी ने बताया कि उसने एक किमी आगे जाकर लिट्टी की दुकान से लिट्टी खाई।

जवानों के लायक नहीं खाना
एक पुलिसकर्मी ने बताया कि यह खाना पुलिस के जवानों के लायक नहीं है, इसमें प्रोटीन वाले आइटम बहुत कम हैं। जो हैं उनकी भी गुणवत्ता घटिया लग रही हैं। हमलोग सुबह 5 बजे से यहां ड्यूटी कर रहे हैं। भूख-प्यास से परेशान हैं, लेकिन ऐसा खाना देखकर लगता है कि हमारी भूख ही मर गई है।

खाने के पैकेट में क्या थे

  1. 2 पूड़ी
  2. चावल
  3. दाल
  4. सब्जी
  5. गुलाब जामुन
  6. खीरे के कुछ टुकड़े
ऐप खोलें
