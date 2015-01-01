पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप-प्रत्यारोप:राजद ने जदयू पर EVM में गड़बड़ी का आरोप लगाया, वशिष्ट नारायण बोले-जैसी उम्मीद थी, वैसा ही रिजल्ट आ रहा

पटना27 मिनट पहलेलेखक: विष्णु शर्मा
  • कॉपी लिंक
राबड़ी आवास के बाहर खड़े समर्थक।
  • राजद ने कहा- हम सभी क्षेत्रों के उम्मीदवारों और कार्यकर्ताओं से संपर्क में है और सभी जिलों से प्राप्त सूचना हमारे पक्ष में है
  • कांग्रेस नेता उदित राज बोले- जब मंगल और चांद की ओर जाते उपग्रह की दिशा को नियंत्रित किया जा सकता है तो ईवीएम हैक क्यों नहीं की जा सकती

बिहार चुनाव की मतगणना के बीच राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (राजद) ने जदयू पर EVM और पोस्टल बैलेट में गड़बड़ी का आरोप लगाया है। कहा है कि सभी जिलों से जो सूचना पार्टी को प्राप्त हो रही है वह हमारे पक्ष में है। पार्टी ने ट्वीट किया है- हम सभी क्षेत्रों के उम्मीदवारों और कार्यकर्ताओं से संपर्क में है और सभी जिलों से प्राप्त सूचना हमारे पक्ष में है। देर रात तक गणना होगी। महागठबंधन की सरकार सुनिश्चित है। बिहार ने बदलाव कर दिया है। सभी प्रत्याशी और काउंटिंग एजेंट मतगणना पूरी होने तक काउंटिंग हॉल में बने रहें। पार्टी ने दूसरे ट्वीट में कहा है- नीतीश कुमार जी आप ऐसा करके भी नहीं जीत पाएंगे। आरा में बिना अनुमति के EVM और पोस्टल बैलेट लदी गाड़ियां स्ट्रांग रूम में घुस रही थीं। हमारे सजग कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक गाड़ी वाले को रोका और दूसरा भाग गया। अधिकारी कोई संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं दे पाए।

वहीं, रुझान में पीछे रहने पर कांग्रेस नेता उदित राज ने ईवीएम पर सवाल उठाते हुए ट्वीट किया है कि, जब मंगल ग्रह और चांद की ओर जाते उपग्रह की दिशा को धरती से नियंत्रित किया जा सकता है तो ईवीएम हैक क्यों नहीं की जा सकती? उधर, महागठबंधन से मुख्यमंत्री उम्मीदवार और राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव की बहन रोहिणी ने रुझान आने के बाद ट्वीट किया है- लड़े के बा, जीते के बा, हिम्मत नहीं हारे के बा।

इस बीच, बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के रुझान में एनडीए को बढ़त मिलने पर जदयू के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वशिष्ट नारायण सिंह ने कहा, जैसी उम्मीद थी, वैसा ही रिजल्ट आ रहा है। विपक्षी दलों के प्रचार में मर्यादा नाम की कोई चीज नहीं थी। वे बिहार की जनता के मर्म को नहीं समझ सके। उनके पास न एजेंडा न कोई विजन था। एक्जिट पोल के बारे में उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने तो शुरू में ही इसे नकार दिया था। बिहार एक्जिट पोल को नहीं मानता है। मुख्यमंत्री क्या भाजपा का होगा, इस बारे में पूछने पर वशिष्ट नारायण सिंह ने कहा कि देश का शीर्ष नेतृत्वकर्ता पहले ही कह चुका है कि बिहार का मुख्यमंत्री कौन होगा। वहीं भाजपा नेता युगल किशोर यादव ने कहा, रुझानों के बढ़ने के साथ ही बिहार में एनडीए की सरकार बन रही है।

भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष संजय जायसवाल ने कहा है, एनडीए में ना कोई बड़ा भाई है ना कोई छोटा भाई हमारे प्रधानमंत्री जी ने साफ कह दिया है कि एनडीए का चेहरा नीतीश कुमार ही रहेंगे हमारे लिए हमारे गठबंधन का हर दल समान है कोई बड़ा भाई नहीं कोई छोटा भाई नहीं हम और वीआईपी सब एक बराबर हैं। अभी रुझान आए हैं परिणाम आने तक इंतजार करिए 4:00 बजे हम सब मीडिया के सामने आएंगे और आपके सारे सवालों का जवाब देंगे अभी भी एनडीए का हिस्सा वही है जो पहले से एनडीए का हिस्सा रहे हैं।

उधर, कांग्रेस के नेशनल ज्वाइंट कॉर्डिनेटर ने राज कुमार शर्मा ने कहा है कि अखिलेश प्रसाद सिंह, शक्ति सिंह गोहिल, सदानंद सिंह, मदन मोहन झा, अविनाश पांडेय, वीरेंद्र राठौर और अजय कपूर समेत बिहार प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमिटी की वर्किंग टीम के टिकट के दलालों ने कांग्रेस को बर्बाद कर दिया। महागठबंधन से मुख्यमंत्री उम्मीदवार और राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव की बहन रोहिणी ने रुझान आने के बाद ट्वीट किया है कि लड़े के बा ,जीते के बा, हिम्मत नहीं हारे के बा।

